Fan-favourite Nhlanhla Kunene brings loads of tension and mystery to ‘Skeem Saam’

Popular Skeem Saam viewers are in for a gripping twist this month as actor Nhlanhla Kunene joins the cast in a role that promises to bring tension, mystery, and danger to the small screen.

Kunene steps into the shoes of Amandla Dubazane, a man who, at first glance, appears to have it all figured out.

Immaculately dressed in sharp, tailored suits and carrying himself with quiet authority, Amandla is the kind of figure who looks and feels at home in boardrooms and high-powered meetings.

But beneath the polished exterior lies something far more unsettling.

Amandla is not your typical loud or erratic antagonist. Instead, he is calculative, composed, and chillingly precise.

His calm demeanour and disarming politeness mask a darker edge, making him all the more dangerous to those who underestimate him.

“The character of Amandla is very controlled and sure of himself. He’s not loud or over the top, but his presence is always felt,” Kunene said.

“There’s a quiet intensity about him that keeps you watching, and I enjoyed bringing those layers to life.”

Ability to blend into any environment

As the storyline unfolds, Amandla begins to weave himself into the lives of familiar Turfloop residents, subtly shifting dynamics and power balances.

His ability to blend into any environment while quietly pulling strings makes him a formidable presence.

Yvonne Siphuka, the publicity manager of Skeem Saam, said: “Amandla is the kind of character who changes the temperature of every scene he walks into. Viewers should expect tension, suspense, and a storyline that will keep them on edge.”

Kunene is no stranger to commanding roles on South African television.

He has previously impressed audiences with appearances on The River, Lavish, and his critically acclaimed performance in the Showmax original series Adulting.

With this latest role, he is set to elevate his on-screen presence even further, bringing a character that is as captivating as he is unpredictable.

Catch Kunene’s debut on Skeem Saam on Monday, April 20, 2026. Skeem Saam airs weekdays at 7.30pm on SABC 1.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content