Fans around the world excited at news of Beyoncé’s upcoming album

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Beyonce' Knowles Instagram

Fans of American singer Beyoncé Knowles are beaming with excitement after streaming service TIDAL, owned by her husband Jay-Z, announced this week that she would drop a new album on July 27.

The songwriter’s upcoming album, Act 1: Renaissance, is her seventh album after Lemonade which she released six years ago. The new album will consist of 16 tracks and has already been made available for pre-save on Apple Music.

Lemonade, which she released in 2016, did very well, scooping nine Grammy nominations including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

The singer also walked away with Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video for her song Formation.

See social media reactions:

