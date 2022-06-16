Fans around the world excited at news of Beyoncé’s upcoming album

Fans of American singer Beyoncé Knowles are beaming with excitement after streaming service TIDAL, owned by her husband Jay-Z, announced this week that she would drop a new album on July 27.

The songwriter’s upcoming album, Act 1: Renaissance, is her seventh album after Lemonade which she released six years ago. The new album will consist of 16 tracks and has already been made available for pre-save on Apple Music.

Lemonade, which she released in 2016, did very well, scooping nine Grammy nominations including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

The singer also walked away with Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video for her song Formation.

Beyoncé

RENAISSANCE

July 29 pic.twitter.com/ZenmtPQM9W — TIDAL (@TIDAL) June 16, 2022

See social media reactions:

SO BEYONCÉ IS COMING BACK TO GIVE US A 16 SONG ALBUM NEXT MONTH. #Renaissance pic.twitter.com/Bkoj9T2sb5 — RCE (@moreofmaur) June 16, 2022

the entire music industry finding out that beyoncé is coming back pic.twitter.com/CVoy7u6IHg — tj 15 days (@crazytoqether) June 16, 2022

BEYONCÉ IS COMING THE EARTH CAN START HEALING AGAIN MUSIC IS SAVEDDDDD pic.twitter.com/tAlPP8jRTn — Bradley 🍄 (@bradleyberdecia) June 16, 2022

beyonce is coming and she’s about to eat all the girlies up. pic.twitter.com/67ElOv8hXG — mAdu (@maduyonce) June 11, 2022

beyoncé is coming and act 1 implies there is an act 2… meaning we might get b7 AND b8 pic.twitter.com/ZPf1Pr57R8 — squid || fan account (@greedymotivez) June 16, 2022

