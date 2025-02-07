Fans’ excitement short-lived as Linda Sibiya ‘briefly returns to radio’

UKhozi FM listeners want Linda “Mr Magic” Sibiya back on the airwaves.

On Wednesday, February 5, uKhozi FM presenters Khathide “Tshathugodo” Ngobe and Sipho “Sgqemeza” Mbatha announced on Facebook that Sibiya will be back on the airwaves.

UKhozi FM listeners were overly excited about this announcement, they even promised to dump their loyal radio station and return to UKhozi FM.

Only back on air as a client

However, their excitement was cut short after they learned that their favourite radio host is not really back.

On Thursday, February 6, Sibiya was back on air, but as a client.

He was on Vuka Mzansi Breakfast show to advertise his institution, Magic broadcasting academy. The interview was strictly about his institution, and it was about five minutes long, much to the listener’s disappointment.

The listeners were not happy about this, they started rallying behind him, asking SABC to bring Sibiya back on the airwaves.

Listeners left disappointed

Shandu kaNdaba said: “We love him please bring him back.”

Sibusiso Simelane commented: “That voice is for radio, that voice is for broadcasting. The moment he came on air, his voice dwarfed Sgqemeza and Mroza. They sounded like infants compared to MR MAGIC. Taking nothing away from them, MR Magic will remain the best.”

Mabuyi Mzimelsa wrote: “Ay I’m left emotional, life is unfair.”

An inside source told Sunday World that Sibiya was there as a client not as a special guest.

“He wasn’t invited, but he paid for that slot. Advertising with uKhozi FM worked for him and his academy. People have been hyped since Wednesday, thinking he’s getting a second opportunity,” said the source.

Very unlikely that he will return

“It’s understandable that listeners love him and they got confused. They thought he was coming as a special guest or as a former employee, but this was not the case. Considering the allegations that were leveled against him, it’s very unlikely that he’d be brought back,” said the source.

For the past 11 years uKhozi FM listeners have been begging the station to give him a second chance. But it has turned a deaf ear.

The legendary DJ was fired in 2014 following an alleged misconduct. He has been working for various local and community radio stations.

Sibiya was approached for comment but he failed to answer his phone. He also failed to respond to text messages.

SABC also acknowledged receipt of an enquiry but failed to respond.

