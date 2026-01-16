Felix Hlophe returns to Gagasi FM after Christmas Eve family incident

Popular Gagasi FM host Felix Hlophe has officially returned to the airwaves following a brief suspension linked to a serious domestic incident that unfolded on Christmas Eve.

The radio host was dramatically pulled off air in late December and stripped of his highly anticipated New Year’s Eve crossover show. This happened as the station moved swiftly to manage the fallout from a disturbing family dispute at his home.

In a swift and damaging blow, the station confirmed at the time that Hlophe is immediately off air. The decision followed the circulation of a video on social media showing a heated altercation at Hlophe’s residence.

Wife fled to neighbour’s house

According to information at the time, the confrontation was severe enough that his wife, Tracy Hlophe, and their children reportedly fled to a neighbour’s house for safety. The incident prompted a response from both police and private security. However, no arrests were made.

In the aftermath, Gagasi FM confirmed that Hlophe had been granted time off air to attend to personal matters and later took scheduled annual leave. During this period, the station said it engaged with the presenter in line with its internal processes.

The KZN-based commercial radio station released a statement on the matter this week. It confirmed that Hlophe will resume his on-air duties as co-host of The Uprising from Monday, January 19 2026.

“The station is satisfied that he is ready to resume his on-air responsibilities,” Gagasi FM said. It further affirmed it commitment to supporting the wellbeing of its talent while upholding its values and standards.

Hlophe will return to the breakfast show alongside co-host Minnie Ntuli, airing weekdays from 6am to 9am. This promises listeners the show’s signature blend of music, entertainment and that KwaZulu-Natal energy.

Gagasi FM also thanked listeners for their patience and continued support during the presenter’s absence.

Also Read: Gagasi FM yanks Felix Hlophe off air amid family violence storm

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content