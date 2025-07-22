Female director Rethabile Ramaphakela shines as ‘Disaster Holiday’ wins four awards

Rethabile Ramaphakela cemented her status as a trailblazing filmmaker at the 12th Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards over the weekend.

The Burnt Onion Productions co-founder, alongside her brothers Katleho and Tshepo, saw their film Disaster Holiday scoop four coveted awards: Best Pan African Film, Best Feature Film, Best Production Design, and Best Use of KZN as a Filming Location.

For Ramaphakela, a female director in an industry where women are often overlooked, this triumph is both a personal milestone and a beacon of hope for aspiring women filmmakers.

“Winning four awards is overwhelming and humbling,” Ramaphakela told Sunday World after the ceremony.

“I’m so grateful to my brothers and our incredible team at Burnt Onion. They provided me with an opportunity to direct, a role that female directors rarely receive. This win is for all the women storytellers fighting to be heard.”

Relatable local stories

Ramaphakela’s journey began at AFDA, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Motion Picture Medium.

Since co-founding Burnt Onion Productions in 2008, the sibling trio has delivered hits like How to Ruin Christmas and Seriously Single for Netflix, earning a reputation for authentic, relatable South African stories.

Disaster Holiday, a road-trip comedy that showcases KwaZulu-Natal’s stunning landscapes, resonated deeply with audiences.

“KZN gave us a breathtaking backdrop. This film is a love letter to our country and its stories,” she said.

The Sabela Awards, named after South Africa’s pioneering black filmmaker Simon Mabhunu Sabela, celebrate KwaZulu-Natal’s contribution to global storytelling.

“The industry is tough on women. There are more women producers now, but directors? We’re still rare. I’m thankful that my brothers believed in me, but I had to write my scripts and hustle to get here.

“I always had a vision for myself. I networked, wrote stories I wanted to see, and refused to wait for permission.”

Angus Gibson recognised

Ramaphakela’s advocacy for diverse narratives, particularly those celebrating black women’s joy, sets her apart.

“I want to see black women in sci-fi, fantasy, or just living carefree adventures.” Disaster Holiday reflects this ethos, blending humour with heartfelt storytelling.

“These awards validate our mission at Burnt Onion to tell stories that connect and inspire. It’s not just about us; it’s about KZN, the culture, and the next generation of filmmakers.”

The 2025 Sabela Awards also recognised veterans like Angus Gibson, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Real Housewives of Durban, which won Best TV Production.

“We’re building a legacy, and I hope this inspires every young woman out there to pick up a camera and tell her story,” she said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content