Female nominees lead at the 18th Crown Gospel Awards

The 18th Crown Gospel Awards unveiled their powerful nominees at a glitzy all-white-themed gathering held on Friday, 31 October, at The Stamford in Greyville, Durban.
The awards are taking place on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at the Durban ICC Convention Centre.
The 125 nominees coming across 25 categories were selected from a record-breaking 882 entries received this year by the organisers. The nominees included the likes of legends Andile Ka Majola, Jabu Hlongwane, Kholeka, and Pastor Rudolf Mabasa.
Female gospel artists have swept the majority of nominations, proving once again that women are a driving force in the world of ministry.
From soulful newcomers to seasoned legends, the women took center stage across all categories.
Song of the Year hopefuls
The battle for the highly competitive Song of the Year category is among the likes of Kgaogelo Kekana, Jabu Hlongwane, Sihle Khumalo, Nontokozo Mkhize, Mmatema, Sindi Ntombela.
Rofhiwa Nethengwe, Head of Talent and Crown Awards executive, told Sunday World this year’s nominees were more diverse than previously and spread out in all nine provinces.
“They come from all nine provinces, and this shows that these are national Awards, and this is seen with different artists representing their provinces,” Nethengwe said.
The Crown Gospel Awards will be returning to the home of origin, Durban, after terminating a seven-year contract within two years of being in Johannesburg.
Founder’s legacy honoured
They will continue the legacy of late co-founder and Ukhozi FM presenter Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule, who has since passed on – in August 2024 – after a battle with cancer.
“This year marks a significant moment. The Crowns return to Durban without founder and visionary Zanele Mbokazi Nkambule. The return to Durban is a dedicated tribute to her legacy,” Ntethengwe added.
“This is a tribute to us and to show love to KZN that we are back home, where it all started.”
The List Of Nominees
- Best Gospel Producer Album
|Artist Name
|Song
|Province
|Siyanqoba Mthethwa
|Inevitable Jazz edition
|Gauteng
|Lwazi
|Umphetho-Sibonga umusa by Jumbo
|KZN
|The Jesus Collective
|Brandon “Bobby” George (RSA) & Asaph A Ward (USA)
|Gauteng
|Ntethe
|Back to the Altar
|Eastern Cape
- Best Male Gospel Artist
|Artist Name
|Song
|Province
|Malusi Mbokazi
|Song Name: Udondolo
Album Title: The Full Circle Revival
|KZN
|Sibusiso Nzima
|Sithembe Wena from the Gratitude Album
|Gauteng
|Mnqobi Nxumalo
|All Powerful – The Pursuit II
|Gauteng
|Sbu Noah
|Sidumisa Wena
|Gauteng
- Best Female Gospel Artist
|Artist Name
|Song
|Province
|Kgaogelo Kekana
|Dikgoro
|Limpopo
|Siyanda Tshangana
|Ulihlathi lethu, Mabakudumise Abantu
|Eastern Cape
|Puleng March
|Worship in newness
|Gauteng
|Mmatema
|Oa Ntwanela- Heart of Gratitude Album
|Gauteng
- Best Accapella (Solo and Group)
|Artist Name
|Song
|Province
|Status
|THE ORIGINAL UMLAZI GOSPEL CHIOR
|Lalela Indaba
|KZN
|SAKHIWE GROUP
|Nkosi Ngamkele (Song)
Nkosi Ngamkele (Album tittle)
|KZN
|Amadodana Ase Ntabazwe
|Hamba Vangeli & Hamba Vangeli
|KZN
|JTG Gospel Choir
|Morena Re Ya Leboga & Morena Re Ya Leboga
|Western Cape
- Best Gospel Album
|Artist Name
|Song
|Province
|Status
|Mnqobi Nxumalo
|All Powerful – The Pursuit II
|Gauteng
|The Jesus Collective
|FLOW Vol.1
|Gauteng
|Musa Yende
|Sustained by Grace
|Gauteng
|Sindi Ntombela
|The watchman camp
|KZN
- Best iTende
|Artist Name
|Song
|Province
|Status
|Sihle Khumalo
|Okudalwe Mina
|KZN
|Omama betende
|Umelusi
|Gauteng
|Tebs David
|Gideon – The Journey (Part 1)
|Gauteng
|Nomini Nyawose
|Ivangeli
|KZN
- Classic of All times
|Artist Name
|Song
|Province
|Status
|Malusi Mbokazi
|Song Name: Udondolo
Album Title: The Full Circle Revival
|KZN
|Pastor Rudolf Mabasa
|Ndi Tlakusela (Worship House)
|Limpopo
|Andile KaMajola
|Ngendlala Indumiso
|KZN
- Best Collaboration Gospel Song
|Artist Name
|Song
|Province
|Status
|Soweto Central Chorus ft Black Mambazo
|Usuku Oluzayo
|Gauteng
|The Jesus Collective
|Angiyo – The Jesus Collective ft. Khaya Mthethwa
|Gauteng
|Gundo Nemukula ft Ayanda Ntanzi
|Ndi Mambo
|Limpopo
|Ntethe ft Kholeka
|Back to the Altar
Song: Imithwalo Yethu
|Eastern Cape
|Musa Yende ft Brenden Praise
|Sustained by Grace
Song: Amandla Amasha
|Gauteng
|Sbu Noah ft Khuzani
|Oh Nkosi Yami
|Gauteng
- Best Rap Gospel (Solo or Group)
|Artist Name
|Song
|Province
|Status
|AB Central
|Njalo Njalo ft. Dr Dope, Nomakhuze Ndabula, Mneshmane BLR & Boyzin Bee
|Gauteng
|Adrae Jacobs
|Divine (Album: Stronger)
|Gauteng
- Best Praise Song
|Artist Name
|Song
|Province
|Status
|Kgaogelo Kekana
|Dikgoro
|Limpopo
|Phindi P
|UJehova usekwenzile
|KZN
|The Living Rock Choir
|Best praise: Kea monrata Jeso
|Limpopo
|Mmatema
|Oa Ntwanela- Heart of Gratitude Album
|Gauteng
- Best Contemporary Song
|Artist Name
|Song
|Province
|Status
|Stefan Green
|Anything
|Western Cape
|Brenden Praise
|God you keep on Blessing me, The Gift Vol.1
|Gauteng
|The Jesus Collective
|Refreshing- The Jesus Collective ft Xola Toto
|Gauteng
|Musa Yende
|Sustained by Grace
|Gauteng
- Best Clap and Tap
|Artist Name
|Song
|Province
|Status
|ISAAC & THE MIGHTY MESSENGERS
|Tlong ho jeso album:
ketla tshepa mang
|Gauteng
|Resonance Vibrant Voices Gospel Choir
|Dithabeng ( Song) & Re Rata Ha Re Ka Bona ( Album)
|Limpopo
|The Harmony Singers Artist Development
|Re a ho boka Morena
|Gauteng
|Temple Of God Artist Development
|Jesu Ulidwala – Ore Nehe
|Gauteng
- Best Gospel Live Event/Recording
|Artist Name
|Song
|Province
|Status
|Mnqobi Nxumalo
|All Powerful – The Pursuit II
|Gauteng
|Tshwane Gospel Choir
|Harmony of Prayers
|Gauteng
|The Jesus Collective
|FLOW Vol.1
|Gauteng
|Khana Mhlongo
|Ta Mbilu Yanga (Live at Covenant House)
|Mpumalanga
- Best Worship Song
|Artist Name
|Song
|Province
|Status
|Sibusiso Nzima
|Sithembe Wena from the Gratitude Album
|Gauteng
|Ziyanda Tshangana
|Ulihlathi lethu, Mabakudumise Abantu
|Eastern Cape
|Mnqobi Nxumalo
|All Powerful – The Pursuit II
|Gauteng
|Tebs David
|Rorisa – The Journey (Part 1)
|Gauteng
- Best New Comer
|Artist Name
|Song
|Province
|Status
|Sihle Khumalo
|Okudalelwe Mina
|KZN
|Stefan Green
|Anything
|Western Cape
|GAUTENG GOSPEL CHOIR
|Uyikho Konke/single
|Gauteng
|Musa Yende
|Sustained by Grace
|Gauteng
- Best Gospel Group
|Artist Name
|Song
|Province
|Status
|ISAAC & THE MIGHTY MESSENGERS
|Tlong ho jeso album:
ketla tshepa mang
|Gauteng
|The Living Rock Choir
|Munghana Wamina
|Limpopo
|Tshwane Gospel Choir
|Harmony of Prayers
|Gauteng
|The Jesus Collective
|FLOW Vol.1
|Gauteng
- Best Traditional Gospel
|Artist Name
|Song
|Province
|Status
|Sindiswa Maseko
|Umalusi SiyamaziI
|Gauteng
|Gundo Nemukula
|Ndi Mambo
|Limpopo
|Ntethe
|Back to the Altar
|Eastern Cape
|Dumi Mkokstad
|eGetsemane
|KZN
- Best Ama-Zion (solo or Group)
|Artist Name
|Song
|Province
|Status
|Mercy of the cross Ministries
|Bavum’abantu
Album title: psalms
|Gauteng
|Amadodana Ekhaya Le-Zion
|Mayibongwe imvana & Khwezi Lakusasa
|Gauteng
|House of worship bible church
|Song: Sasingabezizwe Album: Incwadi yomthetho
|Mpumalanga
|Burning Fire Of God
|Nkosi Yomusa
|KZN
- Best Gospel Music Video
|Artist Name
|Song
|Province
|Status
|EBMQ
|Josefa
|Eastern Cape
|Canaan Nyathi
|Biggie Biggie
|Gauteng
|Sibusiso Nzima
|Sithembe Wena from the Gratitude Album
|Gauteng
|KINGDMUSIC
|Jesus
|Limpopo
- Best Song Writer
|Artist Name
|Song
|Province
|Status
|KINGDMUSIC
|Always On Time
|Limpopo
|Tebs David
|Rorisa – The Journey (Part 1)
|Gauteng
|Mnqobi Nxumalo
|All Powerful – The Pursuit II
|Gauteng
|Dumi Mkokstad
|Asikho Isikhali (Spirit of Praise)
|KZN
- Best of Africa
|Artist Name
|Song
|Province
|Status
|Tatenda Mahachi
|Muri Mwari (You Are God)
|Zimbabwe
|Everton Mlalazi
|Sewakhile
|Zimbabwe
|Sphiwo Ndoni
|Tive Temhlaba
|Eswatini
|Nothando Hlophe
|Sithumela Wena
|Eswatini
- Best Song of the Year (VOTED FOR)
|Artist Name
|Song
|Province
|Status
|Kgaogelo Kekana
|Dikgoro
|Limpopo
|Jabu Hlongwane
|Sihlezi Kahle
|Gauteng
|Sihle Khumalo
|Okudalwe Mina
|KZN
|Status
|Nontokozo Mkhize
|Esandleni
|Eastern Cape
|Mmatema
|Oa Ntwanela- Heart of Gratitude Album
|Gauteng
|Sindi Ntombela
|Ulithemba Lethu
|KZN
- Best Artist or Group of the Year (VOTED FOR)
|Artist Name
|Song
|Province
|Status
|Stefan Green
|Anything
|Western Cape
|The Jesus Collective
|FLOW Vol.1
|Gauteng
|Andile KaMajola
|Wasithanda wasikhethela kuye
|KZN
|Sindi Ntombela
|The watchman camp
|KZN
- Best Jazz Album
|Artist Name
|Song
|Province
|Status
|L’wei Netshivhale
|Song name: Mvula. / Album name: Zwonaka”
|Gauteng
|Siyanqoba Mthethwa
|Inevitable Jazz edition
|Gauteng
|Malenas
|Oil in my lamp
|Gauteng
- Best Community Radio Show/ Presenter
|Artist Name
|Station
|Province
|Status
|Thulane Sibiya
|Emalahleni FM
|Mpumalanga
|TAMBO FM
|TAMBO FM
|Western Cape