Female nominees lead at the 18th Crown Gospel Awards

By Qhama Dayile
Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule funeral
The 18th Crown Gospel awards have revealed the nominees for this year's ceremony taking pace in Durban on Sunday, November 23 2025.
The 18th Crown Gospel Awards unveiled their powerful nominees at a glitzy all-white-themed gathering held on Friday, 31 October, at The Stamford in Greyville, Durban.
The awards are taking place on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at the Durban ICC Convention Centre.
The 125 nominees coming across 25 categories were selected from a record-breaking 882 entries received this year by the organisers. The nominees included the likes of legends Andile Ka Majola, Jabu Hlongwane, Kholeka, and Pastor Rudolf Mabasa.
Female gospel artists have swept the majority of nominations, proving once again that women are a driving force in the world of ministry.
From soulful newcomers to seasoned legends, the women took center stage across all categories.

Song of the Year hopefuls 

The battle for the highly competitive Song of the Year category is among the likes of Kgaogelo Kekana, Jabu Hlongwane, Sihle Khumalo, Nontokozo Mkhize, Mmatema, Sindi Ntombela.
Rofhiwa Nethengwe, Head of Talent and Crown Awards executive, told Sunday World this year’s nominees were more diverse than previously and spread out in all nine provinces.
“They come from all nine provinces, and this shows that these are national Awards, and this is seen with different artists representing their provinces,” Nethengwe said.
The Crown Gospel Awards will be returning to the home of origin, Durban, after terminating a seven-year contract within two years of being in Johannesburg.

Founder’s legacy honoured 

They will continue the legacy of late co-founder and Ukhozi FM presenter Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule, who has since passed on – in August 2024 – after a battle with cancer.
“This year marks a significant moment. The Crowns return to Durban without founder and visionary Zanele Mbokazi Nkambule. The return to Durban is a dedicated tribute to her legacy,” Ntethengwe added.
“This is a tribute to us and to show love to KZN that we are back home, where it all started.”

The List Of Nominees

  1. Best Gospel Producer Album
Artist Name Song Province
Siyanqoba Mthethwa Inevitable Jazz edition Gauteng
Lwazi Umphetho-Sibonga umusa  by Jumbo KZN
The Jesus Collective Brandon “Bobby” George (RSA) & Asaph A Ward (USA) Gauteng
Ntethe Back to the Altar Eastern Cape

 

  1. Best Male Gospel Artist
Artist Name Song Province
Malusi Mbokazi Song Name: Udondolo

Album Title: The Full Circle Revival

 KZN
Sibusiso Nzima Sithembe Wena from the Gratitude Album Gauteng
Mnqobi Nxumalo All Powerful – The Pursuit II Gauteng
Sbu Noah Sidumisa Wena Gauteng

 

  1. Best Female Gospel Artist
Artist Name Song Province
Kgaogelo Kekana Dikgoro Limpopo
Siyanda Tshangana Ulihlathi lethu, Mabakudumise Abantu Eastern Cape
Puleng March Worship in newness Gauteng
Mmatema Oa Ntwanela- Heart of Gratitude Album Gauteng

 

  1. Best Accapella (Solo and Group)
Artist Name Song Province Status
THE ORIGINAL UMLAZI GOSPEL CHIOR Lalela Indaba KZN  
SAKHIWE GROUP Nkosi Ngamkele (Song)

Nkosi Ngamkele (Album tittle)

 KZN
Amadodana Ase Ntabazwe Hamba Vangeli & Hamba Vangeli KZN
JTG Gospel Choir Morena Re Ya Leboga & Morena Re Ya Leboga Western Cape

 

  1. Best Gospel Album
Artist Name Song Province Status
Mnqobi Nxumalo All Powerful – The Pursuit II Gauteng
The Jesus Collective FLOW Vol.1 Gauteng
Musa Yende Sustained by Grace Gauteng
Sindi Ntombela The watchman camp KZN

 

  1. Best iTende
Artist Name Song Province Status
Sihle Khumalo Okudalwe Mina KZN  
Omama betende Umelusi Gauteng  
Tebs David Gideon – The Journey (Part 1) Gauteng  
Nomini Nyawose Ivangeli KZN  

 

  1. Classic of All times
Artist Name Song Province Status
Malusi Mbokazi Song Name: Udondolo

Album Title: The  Full Circle Revival

 KZN  
Pastor Rudolf Mabasa Ndi Tlakusela (Worship House) Limpopo  
Andile KaMajola Ngendlala Indumiso KZN  

 

  1. Best Collaboration Gospel Song
Artist Name Song Province  Status
Soweto Central Chorus ft Black Mambazo Usuku Oluzayo Gauteng  
The Jesus Collective Angiyo – The Jesus Collective ft. Khaya Mthethwa Gauteng  
Gundo Nemukula ft Ayanda Ntanzi Ndi Mambo Limpopo  
Ntethe ft Kholeka Back to the Altar

Song: Imithwalo Yethu

 Eastern Cape  
Musa Yende ft Brenden Praise Sustained by Grace

Song: Amandla Amasha

 Gauteng  
Sbu Noah ft Khuzani Oh Nkosi Yami Gauteng  

 

  1. Best Rap Gospel (Solo or Group)
Artist Name Song Province  Status
AB Central Njalo Njalo ft. Dr Dope, Nomakhuze Ndabula, Mneshmane BLR & Boyzin Bee Gauteng
Adrae Jacobs Divine (Album: Stronger) Gauteng

 

  1. Best Praise Song
Artist Name Song Province  Status
Kgaogelo Kekana Dikgoro Limpopo
Phindi P UJehova usekwenzile KZN
The Living Rock Choir Best praise: Kea monrata Jeso Limpopo
Mmatema Oa Ntwanela- Heart of Gratitude Album Gauteng

 

  1. Best Contemporary Song
Artist Name Song Province Status
Stefan Green Anything Western Cape  
Brenden Praise God you keep on Blessing me, The Gift Vol.1 Gauteng  
The Jesus Collective Refreshing- The Jesus Collective ft Xola Toto Gauteng  
Musa Yende Sustained by Grace Gauteng  

 

  1. Best Clap and Tap
Artist Name Song Province Status
ISAAC & THE MIGHTY MESSENGERS Tlong ho jeso album:

ketla tshepa mang

 Gauteng
Resonance Vibrant Voices Gospel Choir Dithabeng ( Song) & Re Rata Ha Re Ka Bona ( Album) Limpopo
The Harmony Singers Artist Development Re a ho boka Morena Gauteng
Temple Of God Artist Development Jesu Ulidwala – Ore Nehe Gauteng

 

  1. Best Gospel Live Event/Recording
Artist Name Song Province  Status
Mnqobi Nxumalo All Powerful – The Pursuit II Gauteng  
Tshwane Gospel Choir Harmony of Prayers Gauteng  
The Jesus Collective FLOW Vol.1 Gauteng  
Khana Mhlongo Ta Mbilu Yanga (Live at Covenant House) Mpumalanga  

 

  1. Best Worship Song
Artist Name Song Province Status
Sibusiso Nzima Sithembe Wena from the Gratitude Album Gauteng
Ziyanda Tshangana Ulihlathi lethu, Mabakudumise Abantu Eastern Cape
Mnqobi Nxumalo All Powerful – The Pursuit II Gauteng
Tebs David Rorisa – The Journey (Part 1) Gauteng

 

  1. Best New Comer
Artist Name Song Province Status
Sihle Khumalo Okudalelwe Mina KZN
Stefan Green Anything Western Cape
GAUTENG GOSPEL CHOIR Uyikho Konke/single Gauteng
Musa Yende Sustained by Grace Gauteng

 

  1. Best Gospel Group
Artist Name Song Province Status
ISAAC & THE MIGHTY MESSENGERS Tlong ho jeso album:

ketla tshepa mang

 Gauteng
The Living Rock Choir Munghana Wamina Limpopo
Tshwane Gospel Choir Harmony of Prayers Gauteng
The Jesus Collective FLOW Vol.1 Gauteng

 

  1. Best Traditional Gospel
Artist Name Song Province Status
Sindiswa Maseko Umalusi SiyamaziI Gauteng  
Gundo Nemukula Ndi Mambo Limpopo  
Ntethe Back to the Altar Eastern Cape  
Dumi Mkokstad eGetsemane KZN  

 

  1. Best Ama-Zion (solo or Group)
Artist Name Song Province Status
Mercy of the cross Ministries Bavum’abantu

Album title: psalms

 Gauteng
Amadodana Ekhaya Le-Zion Mayibongwe imvana & Khwezi Lakusasa Gauteng
House of worship bible church Song: Sasingabezizwe Album: Incwadi yomthetho Mpumalanga
Burning Fire Of God Nkosi Yomusa KZN

 

  1. Best Gospel Music Video
Artist Name Song Province  Status
EBMQ Josefa Eastern Cape
Canaan Nyathi Biggie Biggie Gauteng
Sibusiso Nzima Sithembe Wena from the Gratitude Album Gauteng
KINGDMUSIC Jesus Limpopo

 

  1. Best Song Writer
Artist Name Song Province Status
KINGDMUSIC Always On Time Limpopo
Tebs David Rorisa – The Journey (Part 1) Gauteng
Mnqobi Nxumalo All Powerful – The Pursuit II Gauteng
Dumi Mkokstad Asikho Isikhali (Spirit of Praise) KZN

  

  1. Best of Africa
Artist Name Song Province Status
Tatenda Mahachi Muri Mwari (You Are God) Zimbabwe
Everton Mlalazi Sewakhile Zimbabwe
Sphiwo Ndoni Tive Temhlaba Eswatini
Nothando Hlophe Sithumela Wena Eswatini

 

  1. Best Song of the Year (VOTED FOR)
Artist Name Song Province Status
Kgaogelo Kekana Dikgoro Limpopo  
Jabu Hlongwane Sihlezi Kahle Gauteng  
Sihle Khumalo Okudalwe Mina KZN Status
Nontokozo Mkhize Esandleni Eastern Cape  
Mmatema Oa Ntwanela- Heart of Gratitude Album Gauteng  
Sindi Ntombela Ulithemba Lethu KZN  

 

  1. Best Artist or Group of the Year (VOTED FOR)
Artist Name Song Province Status
Stefan Green Anything Western Cape  
The Jesus Collective FLOW Vol.1 Gauteng  
Andile KaMajola Wasithanda wasikhethela kuye KZN  
Sindi Ntombela The watchman camp KZN  

 

  1. Best Jazz Album
Artist Name Song Province Status
L’wei Netshivhale Song name: Mvula. / Album name: Zwonaka” Gauteng
Siyanqoba Mthethwa Inevitable Jazz edition Gauteng
Malenas Oil in my lamp Gauteng

 

  1. Best Community Radio Show/ Presenter
Artist Name Station Province Status
Thulane Sibiya Emalahleni FM Mpumalanga
TAMBO FM TAMBO FM Western Cape

 

