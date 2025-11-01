Female nominees lead at the 18th Crown Gospel Awards

The 18th Crown Gospel Awards unveiled their powerful nominees at a glitzy all-white-themed gathering held on Friday, 31 October, at The Stamford in Greyville, Durban.

The awards are taking place on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at the Durban ICC Convention Centre.

The 125 nominees coming across 25 categories were selected from a record-breaking 882 entries received this year by the organisers. The nominees included the likes of legends Andile Ka Majola, Jabu Hlongwane, Kholeka, and Pastor Rudolf Mabasa.

Female gospel artists have swept the majority of nominations, proving once again that women are a driving force in the world of ministry.

From soulful newcomers to seasoned legends, the women took center stage across all categories.

Song of the Year hopefuls

The battle for the highly competitive Song of the Year category is among the likes of Kgaogelo Kekana, Jabu Hlongwane, Sihle Khumalo, Nontokozo Mkhize, Mmatema, Sindi Ntombela.

Rofhiwa Nethengwe, Head of Talent and Crown Awards executive, told Sunday World this year’s nominees were more diverse than previously and spread out in all nine provinces.

“They come from all nine provinces, and this shows that these are national Awards, and this is seen with different artists representing their provinces,” Nethengwe said.

The Crown Gospel Awards will be returning to the home of origin, Durban, after terminating a seven-year contract within two years of being in Johannesburg.

Founder’s legacy honoured

They will continue the legacy of late co-founder and Ukhozi FM presenter Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule, who has since passed on – in August 2024 – after a battle with cancer.

“This year marks a significant moment. The Crowns return to Durban without founder and visionary Zanele Mbokazi Nkambule. The return to Durban is a dedicated tribute to her legacy,” Ntethengwe added.

“This is a tribute to us and to show love to KZN that we are back home, where it all started.”

The List Of Nominees Best Gospel Producer Album Artist Name Song Province Siyanqoba Mthethwa Inevitable Jazz edition Gauteng Lwazi Umphetho-Sibonga umusa by Jumbo KZN The Jesus Collective Brandon “Bobby” George (RSA) & Asaph A Ward (USA) Gauteng Ntethe Back to the Altar Eastern Cape Best Male Gospel Artist Artist Name Song Province Malusi Mbokazi Song Name: Udondolo Album Title: The Full Circle Revival KZN Sibusiso Nzima Sithembe Wena from the Gratitude Album Gauteng Mnqobi Nxumalo All Powerful – The Pursuit II Gauteng Sbu Noah Sidumisa Wena Gauteng Best Female Gospel Artist Artist Name Song Province Kgaogelo Kekana Dikgoro Limpopo Siyanda Tshangana Ulihlathi lethu, Mabakudumise Abantu Eastern Cape Puleng March Worship in newness Gauteng Mmatema Oa Ntwanela- Heart of Gratitude Album Gauteng Best Accapella (Solo and Group) Artist Name Song Province Status THE ORIGINAL UMLAZI GOSPEL CHIOR Lalela Indaba KZN SAKHIWE GROUP Nkosi Ngamkele (Song) Nkosi Ngamkele (Album tittle) KZN Amadodana Ase Ntabazwe Hamba Vangeli & Hamba Vangeli KZN JTG Gospel Choir Morena Re Ya Leboga & Morena Re Ya Leboga Western Cape Best Gospel Album Artist Name Song Province Status Mnqobi Nxumalo All Powerful – The Pursuit II Gauteng The Jesus Collective FLOW Vol.1 Gauteng Musa Yende Sustained by Grace Gauteng Sindi Ntombela The watchman camp KZN Best iTende Artist Name Song Province Status Sihle Khumalo Okudalwe Mina KZN Omama betende Umelusi Gauteng Tebs David Gideon – The Journey (Part 1) Gauteng Nomini Nyawose Ivangeli KZN Classic of All times Artist Name Song Province Status Malusi Mbokazi Song Name: Udondolo Album Title: The Full Circle Revival KZN Pastor Rudolf Mabasa Ndi Tlakusela (Worship House) Limpopo Andile KaMajola Ngendlala Indumiso KZN Best Collaboration Gospel Song Artist Name Song Province Status Soweto Central Chorus ft Black Mambazo Usuku Oluzayo Gauteng The Jesus Collective Angiyo – The Jesus Collective ft. Khaya Mthethwa Gauteng Gundo Nemukula ft Ayanda Ntanzi Ndi Mambo Limpopo Ntethe ft Kholeka Back to the Altar Song: Imithwalo Yethu Eastern Cape Musa Yende ft Brenden Praise Sustained by Grace Song: Amandla Amasha Gauteng Sbu Noah ft Khuzani Oh Nkosi Yami Gauteng Best Rap Gospel (Solo or Group) Artist Name Song Province Status AB Central Njalo Njalo ft. Dr Dope, Nomakhuze Ndabula, Mneshmane BLR & Boyzin Bee Gauteng Adrae Jacobs Divine (Album: Stronger) Gauteng Best Praise Song Artist Name Song Province Status Kgaogelo Kekana Dikgoro Limpopo Phindi P UJehova usekwenzile KZN The Living Rock Choir Best praise: Kea monrata Jeso Limpopo Mmatema Oa Ntwanela- Heart of Gratitude Album Gauteng Best Contemporary Song Artist Name Song Province Status Stefan Green Anything Western Cape Brenden Praise God you keep on Blessing me, The Gift Vol.1 Gauteng The Jesus Collective Refreshing- The Jesus Collective ft Xola Toto Gauteng Musa Yende Sustained by Grace Gauteng Best Clap and Tap Artist Name Song Province Status ISAAC & THE MIGHTY MESSENGERS Tlong ho jeso album: ketla tshepa mang Gauteng Resonance Vibrant Voices Gospel Choir Dithabeng ( Song) & Re Rata Ha Re Ka Bona ( Album) Limpopo The Harmony Singers Artist Development Re a ho boka Morena Gauteng Temple Of God Artist Development Jesu Ulidwala – Ore Nehe Gauteng Best Gospel Live Event/Recording Artist Name Song Province Status Mnqobi Nxumalo All Powerful – The Pursuit II Gauteng Tshwane Gospel Choir Harmony of Prayers Gauteng The Jesus Collective FLOW Vol.1 Gauteng Khana Mhlongo Ta Mbilu Yanga (Live at Covenant House) Mpumalanga Best Worship Song Artist Name Song Province Status Sibusiso Nzima Sithembe Wena from the Gratitude Album Gauteng Ziyanda Tshangana Ulihlathi lethu, Mabakudumise Abantu Eastern Cape Mnqobi Nxumalo All Powerful – The Pursuit II Gauteng Tebs David Rorisa – The Journey (Part 1) Gauteng Best New Comer Artist Name Song Province Status Sihle Khumalo Okudalelwe Mina KZN Stefan Green Anything Western Cape GAUTENG GOSPEL CHOIR Uyikho Konke/single Gauteng Musa Yende Sustained by Grace Gauteng Best Gospel Group Artist Name Song Province Status ISAAC & THE MIGHTY MESSENGERS Tlong ho jeso album: ketla tshepa mang Gauteng The Living Rock Choir Munghana Wamina Limpopo Tshwane Gospel Choir Harmony of Prayers Gauteng The Jesus Collective FLOW Vol.1 Gauteng Best Traditional Gospel Artist Name Song Province Status Sindiswa Maseko Umalusi SiyamaziI Gauteng Gundo Nemukula Ndi Mambo Limpopo Ntethe Back to the Altar Eastern Cape Dumi Mkokstad eGetsemane KZN Best Ama-Zion (solo or Group) Artist Name Song Province Status Mercy of the cross Ministries Bavum'abantu Album title: psalms Gauteng Amadodana Ekhaya Le-Zion Mayibongwe imvana & Khwezi Lakusasa Gauteng House of worship bible church Song: Sasingabezizwe Album: Incwadi yomthetho Mpumalanga Burning Fire Of God Nkosi Yomusa KZN Best Gospel Music Video Artist Name Song Province Status EBMQ Josefa Eastern Cape Canaan Nyathi Biggie Biggie Gauteng Sibusiso Nzima Sithembe Wena from the Gratitude Album Gauteng KINGDMUSIC Jesus Limpopo Best Song Writer Artist Name Song Province Status KINGDMUSIC Always On Time Limpopo Tebs David Rorisa – The Journey (Part 1) Gauteng Mnqobi Nxumalo All Powerful – The Pursuit II Gauteng Dumi Mkokstad Asikho Isikhali (Spirit of Praise) KZN Best of Africa Artist Name Song Province Status Tatenda Mahachi Muri Mwari (You Are God) Zimbabwe Everton Mlalazi Sewakhile Zimbabwe Sphiwo Ndoni Tive Temhlaba Eswatini Nothando Hlophe Sithumela Wena Eswatini Best Song of the Year (VOTED FOR) Artist Name Song Province Status Kgaogelo Kekana Dikgoro Limpopo Jabu Hlongwane Sihlezi Kahle Gauteng Sihle Khumalo Okudalwe Mina KZN Status Nontokozo Mkhize Esandleni Eastern Cape Mmatema Oa Ntwanela- Heart of Gratitude Album Gauteng Sindi Ntombela Ulithemba Lethu KZN Best Artist or Group of the Year (VOTED FOR) Artist Name Song Province Status Stefan Green Anything Western Cape The Jesus Collective FLOW Vol.1 Gauteng Andile KaMajola Wasithanda wasikhethela kuye KZN Sindi Ntombela The watchman camp KZN Best Jazz Album Artist Name Song Province Status L'wei Netshivhale Song name: Mvula. / Album name: Zwonaka" Gauteng Siyanqoba Mthethwa Inevitable Jazz edition Gauteng Malenas Oil in my lamp Gauteng Best Community Radio Show/ Presenter Artist Name Station Province Status Thulane Sibiya Emalahleni FM Mpumalanga TAMBO FM TAMBO FM Western Cape