Fifi Cooper denies swiping Naledi Aphiwe’s iPhone 16

Rapper Fifi Cooper has responded to allegations that she swiped amapiano rising star Naledi Aphiwe\u2019s phone at a recent event with disdain. \u201cYou are a child, you have a bright future ahead of you, so stop what you are doing,\u201d she says in the video clip. To better understand the beef, you have to go back to the\u00a0accusation itself. Earlier\u00a0Naledi Aphiwe had accused a faceless celebrity of nicking her iPhone 16 from her. In the bathroom \u201cGuys, I was in the loo and as I was washing my hands, I put my iPhone on the counter beside me or in my pocket,\u201d stated Naledi Aphiwe on video. Both clips do not mention the name of the place where the phone was stolen. \u201cThen this celebrity, I will not name, came to me\u2026 she was telling me that I was doing great. \u201cThen she left but instead of turning around to walk normally, she was walking backwards towards the door. \u201cI had a friend of mine outside the toilet who noticed that this celebrity left the building, left the event. \u201cFive minutes later, my phone was recording that it is at Dis-Chem nearby. \u201cWhen we got home, we checked again. By now it was at this house in Alexandra. \u201cWe went there but then decided we couldn\u2019t just budge into someone's house because they might think we were attacking them. Gave because she couldn\u2019t open a case \u201cWe decided to go to the police but they wanted so many things we ended up aborting the plan,\u201d she said, without naming the police station at which she attempted to open the criminal case. \u201cCongratulations, sisi, now you have yourself an iPhone 12, no, an iPhone 16 that you didn't sweat for. You're a top dog. God just snaps his fingers, and you get manna from heaven. You\u2019re a ghost, and we are grateful for your blessings and may God continue blessing you,\u201d\u00a0said Naledi Aphiwe, sarcastically. Fifi Cooper responded: \u201cLies, and you are so young. I don\u2019t know how you feel knowing that there\u2019s no truth to anything that you are saying . \u201cFirst of all, I am not your peer. I have been in this industry for more than 18 years. \u201cYou are not just going to accuse me of things you don't have proof of. You are not even sure of what you are saying. Your story is all over the place. Don\u2019t drag my name in the mud \u201cMy love, you don\u2019t do that. You don\u2019t drag my name in the mud just because you need attention. So many people used the bathroom. \u201cJust because I came into the bathroom and you were also there doesn\u2019t mean that I stole your phone. Is it because you know that if you use my name in your post, people will pay attention? \u201cYou are so disrespectful. After I left the bathroom, I went back inside. I stayed until the end \u2013 I was one of the last people to leave. When they mentioned you misplaced your phone there, why didn't they mention my name? I was there. You are a child... you still have a bright future focus on the right things.\u201d Fans flow to Fifi\u2019s side And users had their say but it couldn\u2019t have been what the young star had anticipated. Esishle responded: \u201cAll those who are saying Fifi Cooper took the phone they are talking rubbish, shame.\u201d While Petunia said: \u201cI believe Fifi Cooper, Her side of the story is solid.\u201d Norry 144 said: \u201cHow can you not remember where you put your phone if you were in your sober senses. Shuthi uye wa blackouter\u2026 (This means you blacked out).\u201d More accused Aphiwe of being on something. All Sunday World attempts to speak to the two protagonists have far failed. Their comment will be added once received. Visit SW\u00a0YouTube\u00a0Channel for our video content