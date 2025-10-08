Filmmakers to picket outside Bridgette Motsepe’s home

The brawl between Bridgette Motsepe (Radebe) and veteran producer Sello Chicco Twala has intensified.

The cast and crew of the political film Worse Than Apartheid are taking legal steps for defamation and loss of income. Worse Than Apartheid is a film executive-produced by Twala and set in the backdrop of a corrupt post-apartheid South Africa.

The film exposes corrupt key state players and political heavyweights.

However, the film, which was due to be released last year, has had many delays.

The sister-in-law of President Cyril Ramaphosa and Pan-African Parliament ambassador, Motsepe, accused Twala of extorting R3-million to have the film shelved or have parts of the film deleted as they may be detrimental to the reputation of ANC bigwigs.

Cast, crew gun for legal action

However, the crew and cast of the film accuse Motsepe of sabotaging and canning the film. They announced their intention to take legal action against Motsepe, her advisors, and all individuals directly involved in canning the film.

“When we shot Worse Than Apartheid, Ambassador Bridgette Motsepe and her so-called hired former Judge Dennis Davis were nowhere in the picture. We didn’t even think they existed,” said Nanani Mashimbyi, the film’s editor.

“They will certainly pay a price for calling us extortionists when it’s the same Botox face Bridgette Motsepe who came into our space,” Mashimbyi said, taking a jab at Motsepe.

Mashimbyi blatantly called Motsepe a liar.

“This liar Bridgette knows very well that had she not invaded our space, we wouldn’t even be talking about this issue today.”

Twala innocent in the matter

The filmmakers said Twala was, in fact, transparent with them from the start.

“He once invited us to his office, where he tried to call Motsepe. She never picked up,” Mashimbyi said.

“He showed us over 40 messages where he begged her to pay, and she never responded.”

They questioned why Motsepe never opened a case of extortion with the authorities.

The filmmakers said Motsepe suggested that instead of showing Worse Than Apartheid they create a “reconciliatory” film that would unite South Africans and promised that she and her business associates would raise funds for it.

Motsepe labelled unprofessional

“So where is the extortion there?” asked Mashimbyi.

They described Motsepe’s claims as false, defamatory, and a serious assault on their professional reputation and character.

They plan to take legal action against Bridgette Motsepe, her legal advisor, David Dison.

This is for defamation, reputational harm, and financial losses suffered.

“We will not allow our names or our work to be dragged through the mud. We acted in good faith, trusting that we were contributing to a positive national message. What we got instead was betrayal.”

The filmmakers plan to picket outside the Motsepe home.

“Come 13 October, we will be campaigning outside her house.”