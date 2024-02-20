Big Brother Mzansi's latest evictee, Palesa Motanyane, does not believe fellow housemates nominated her because of the food issue. Speaking to Sunday World this week, Motanyane, better known as Pale, said she believes the food issue was a narrative and is adamant that there is the truth to it. “Unfortunately, the narrative is very easy to follow when you are looking at someone who is bigger-bodied than the rest of the girls in the house. It is easier for people to point out that a bigger person eats the most than the others or fights for food. I ate when everyone ate but because the big girl was eating, people would take snapshots of that,” said Pale. People do not know my weight story She said that people went on with the narrative, not knowing that there were other factors contributing to her weight gain and her difficulty losing weight. “People do not know what I struggle with, and I just think it is merely a perception, or rather a narrative versus the truth. They nominated me because they were used to the sweet person and switched up on them, and they were never ready for that.” Pale shares that her strategy going into the Big Brother house was to always be herself, and her being evicted does not bother her in any way. “It was really an experience to remember. I believe I could’ve given myself the opportunity to engage more with other people. I tried establishing a conversation with most of the housemates, and maybe I was overly sensitive and didn’t try hard enough to form relationships in the house.” She is content having made it past four weeks but going into the house the aim was to take home the grand prize of R2-million. “It was not as easy as I thought it was going to be, but I am content, and I believe I achieved what I wanted to achieve by going into the house.” Culinary career loading Pale said she is planning on venturing into the culinary space and has always known that she likes cooking. With the current housemates left in the house, she says she is rooting for either Mpumi or Mc Junior to take the grand prize. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content