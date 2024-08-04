Popular football star Thabo Qalinge has rejected Nedbank\u2019s offer to assist him in selling his depressed house after struggling to service his bond, and now the bank is repossessing it. Nedbank lawyers, Molefe Dlepu Incorporate, wrote a letter to Qalinge informing him that, as of May 1 this year, his bond account was in arrears of over R251 000 and advised him to pay and keep the account up to date. To read this story in full, buy a copy of today\u2019s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper\u2019s e-edition by clicking on the link below. https:\/\/www.magzter.com\/ZA\/Fundudzi-Media\/Sunday-World\/Newspaper Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content