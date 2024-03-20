Former ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ star gets second nod for reality show

Former Big Brother Mzansi housemate and runner-up, Themba Broly, is back with another season of his reality show.

On season two of Themba: My Inked Life, Broly is opening up to the public as he works to make sense of the complicated life he leads.

For Broly, the focus of the current season of the show is redemption.

In addition to reuniting with those he regards as his true friends, he hopes to accomplish his career goals, become a better and more involved parent, and mend fences with his family.

Since season one’s cameras stopped rolling, a lot has happened in Broly’s life.

It is safe to assume that the relationship is not progressing quickly, even though some of the events, such as Broly standing up Mpho and failing to show up at their first cover shoot, were captured on camera.

A lot of fixing to do

In this new season, many things have changed. He is the first to acknowledge that he has a lot of fixing to do.

First on the list is Big Brother Mzansi season three winner and former girlfriend (and baby-mama), Mpho Wabadimo.

He needs to spend a lot of time apologising, making up for past wrongdoings that devastated Mpho, and raising their son alone.

This season, we will see Broly trying to revive his dream of going into business and also getting his music career to take off.

Hopefully, he has learned some valuable lessons and is well on his way to making better choices when it comes to friends and possible business partners.

Themba: My Inked Life. premieres on May 9 on Mzansi Magic, DStv Channel 161.

