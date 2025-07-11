Former ‘Mnakwethu’ star Makhosi Shelembe makes public plea for job

Makhosi Shelembe, who rose to prominence through the reality TV show Mnakwethu, has once again turned to the public for help.

This time she made a heartfelt appeal for any form of employment.

On Wednesday, July 9, Shelembe took to Facebook to share her current struggles and desperation, pleading with kind-hearted South Africans to assist her in finding work.

Willing to take any job

She expressed a willingness to take on any job.

“I’ve been sitting at home doing nothing. It’s not nice. I can’t provide for my kids. Life is hard and that’s why I decided to start looking for a job. I’m desperate, I need to work for my kids.

“I’m a single parent with no income. So I’m coming to you to help me with any kind of job so I can feed my children,” said Shelembe.

Shelembe, who became a symbol of resilience during her appearance on Mnakwethu, has previously received public sympathy and support. This especially after her difficult story of being introduced as a potential second wife without her knowledge made headlines.

Mnakwethu, hosted by popular polygamist Musa Mseleku, is a reality show that provides married men the opportunity to confront the apprehension of introducing polygamy to their existing wife or spouses.

Wants to provide for her kids

Despite the momentary media attention, she now finds herself once again struggling in obscurity.

Shelembe shared that her eldest child recently started school. Her youngest will be turning four in November.

“I need to be strong for my children. I’m business-minded and would love to start something of my own, but I have no capital. And I’m pleading with the public because I know they’ve helped me before,” she added.

Alongside her post, Shelembe included her banking details. She’s hoping for donations from the public to help her get back on her feet.

Baby daddy unemployed

Speaking to Sunday World, Shelembe spoke about her former boyfriend, Bheki Langa, the father of her children. She said he was currently unemployed, which makes it impossible for her to pursue child maintenance through the courts.

She explained that her liquor business failed because many customers took alcohol on credit and never paid her back.

“I believe people took advantage of my generosity and didn’t repay me. Now, I’m planning to start a tissue-selling business. I believe I’ll have better luck with that,” she said.

She also expressed a desire to reconnect with Mseleku, whom she last saw in 2021 during her baby shower event in Durban.

Reaching out to Mseleku

“I’d like to meet and talk to him. Maybe he can help me find a job, since he’s the one who introduced me to the public. I’ve been trying to get hold of him, but I haven’t been successful,” she said.

This marks Shelembe’s second public appeal in recent months, underscoring the harsh realities many face even after fleeting fame.

But Langa denied Shelembe’s claims.

“I don’t know what she’s talking about because I’m maintaining my children and I always see them. We are co-parenting. I don’t understand why she’s claiming to be a single parent.”

Attempts to reach Mseleku for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publishing.

