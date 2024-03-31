Former Moja Love drug-buster in fresh torture and murder scandal

Former Sizok’thola presenter Xolani Khumalo and his crew allegedly killed a Congolese national in a drug raid that went awry.

Khumalo and his crew continue to swoop on suspected drug dealers after being fired by the Moja Love channel, which owns the drug-busting show.

They allegedly kicked and stomped on Heriter Abuba after they raided a Congolese nightclub in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, on suspicion that it was a throughfare of drug merchants.

