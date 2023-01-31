Former ‘Scandal!’ actress shares difficult postpartum journey

South African actress Stephanie Ndlovu has shared the struggles of going back to work after giving birth in 2022.

The former Scandal! star took to Instagram to share how difficult the journey has been for her returning to work, especially in her field, which requires her to be in front of the camera.

She further encouraged young, old, struggling and single mothers to show up for themselves, because postpartum journeys are different.

“Getting back to work after a baby is a challenge for anyone, but getting back to being in front of the camera has been the greatest battle for me,” she wrote.

“I still sometimes feel like a stranger in my own body and mind, but this is a big one for me, not for obvious reason but because I really didn’t plan to do this audition or any auditions, anytime soon. I did it anyway, because l am constantly fighting against the desire to give up on myself.

“What started out as excitement quickly turned into frustration and I almost wanted to give up again. What’s important is that I didn’t. So, hard as it may be, I will continue to show up, because I deserve to.”

