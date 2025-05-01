Former ‘Skeem Saam’ actor Thabo Masoga now works as security guard

Former Skeem Saam actor Thabo Masoga has fallen on hard times, and is now working as a security guard at a bank in Limpopo.

The thespian has fallen from gracing the TV screens of thousands of South Africans, to guarding a well-known bank outlet.

Known as the ruthless landlord by the name of Ananius on Skeem Saam, the 53-year-old is now a tenant. He is renting a room he also uses as the bathroom, bedroom and kitchen.

In a heart-rending exclusive interview with Sunday World, Masoga admitted that he has hit the proverbial rock bottom of life. He has lost his homes, cars, family, and friends in the process.

When days are dark, friends are few

“As the saying goes, ‘when days are dark, friends are few’. I am a real witness to that. Almost all the friends I had, including my own blood, have deserted me,” he said. Masoga was also once a scriptwriter, film director, and gospel artist.

Born in Zebediela, outside Lebowakgomo in Limpopo, Masoga said his problems started in 2023. He was asked by a Skeem Saam producer to write a script.

“I wondered why, because I was not their writer. To me, it looked like they wanted to use my talent as a writer to uplift their soapie. From that moment, my character was phased out until there were no calls.”

The twice-divorced Masoga said he then lost his house in Hammanskraal. He also lost a bachelor flat in Booysens, south of Johannesburg, and six cars.

Lost entire fleet of cars

The cars included Mercedes Benz C180, a double cab bakkie Colt V6, BMW X1, Renault Megane, Opel Corsa bakkie and VW Velocity 1.4I.

“As much as I was so heartbroken when I lost all these assets, I remained positive about life. And that is because I have seen great people fall and rise. I believe that one day I will find a way out of my situation and back on my feet,” said Masoga.

Apart from Skeem Saam, Masoga has graced our small screens on various projects. He appeared in a number of movies. These include drama series Gold Diggers on e.tv in 2010, where he played the role of Sgora. He was a police detective on The River in 2012, also a police officer on Muvhango in 2013.

Acting, writing credits

Masoga broke into the big league with a role on Skeem Saam, where he remained for 10 years. That was until his painful exit two years ago.

He has writing credits on a number of series, including Bohwa baka on Mzansi Magic and Tefeletso, The Vengeance on Limpopo TV, before the station was taken off air.

“Limpopo TV is playing two of my drama series and I have never been paid for that,” he said.

A father of eight children, Masoga is now married to Maishela Rasakanya, with whom he shares a one-year-old daughter. He said he has no shame about his new job as he provides for himself and his family.

“I love my job, more so because I am working in my home village in front of my fans. They used to celebrate me as their role model,” he said.

He says not so long ago, he roamed the streets of Alexandra at night collecting cans to give to nyaope boys to sell on his behalf.

“I was ashamed… I didn’t want people to see me like that.”

