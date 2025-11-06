Former Ukhozi FM and Metro FM presenter Siyabonga \u201cSiya\u201d Mhlongo has been found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm by the Durban Magistrate\u2019s Court. The altercation occurred in August 2024 after a night out between Mhlongo and his lover, Njabulo Duma (30). Things took a different turn when Mhlongo accused Duma of being too friendly to another male acquaintance. The verbal disagreement escalated into a physical assault, resulting in Mhlongo hitting Duma with a Savannah bottle, as reported in court. He was arrested and released on R1 000 bail. Guilty as charged After being in and out of court for a year, Mhlongo appeared at the Durban Magistrate\u2019s Court on Wednesday and was found guilty of assault. In her ruling, Magistrate Mhlonipheni Sibiya stated that excessive alcohol use was a contributing factor in the unfortunate incident, which could have been prevented. Mhlongo will be sentenced on November 27. When Sunday World reached out to him for comment, Mhlongo dropped the call. As a result of assault charges, Ukhozi FM decided to part ways with the radio host and excluded him from this year's line-up, which was announced in April. Acting business manager at the time, Busani Mthembu, announced the station\u2019s new 2025\/2026 line-up, which did not include Mhlongo, and his Monday to Thursday slot was handed over to Nkosinathi Mshengu. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content