Former Umhlobo Wenene presenter Lulu Haarmans has died

Former Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter Lungiswa “Lulu” Haarmans has died at the age of 41.

It is reported that the former presenter, who hosted Khanya Gqiyazana between 9-12pm at the Eastern Cape-based radio station, died on Friday morning after she was rushed to the hospital on Thursday evening.

Haarmans, who won numerous radio awards while working for the station, posted on social media on Monday that people need to always watch out for the signs, because they may die unexpectedly, any day.

According to a source and one of her former colleagues, who is known by Sunday World, Haarmans has been battling an unknown health condition. The source said her sickness worsened after she lost her job at the radio station.

Haarmans was fired from the station in 2019 after she allegedly missed one of the station’s events. The family is yet to confirm Haarmans’ sudden death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mafa Bavuma (@mafabavuma)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author