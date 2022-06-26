Fourth DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards winners

On the back of a two year hiatus due to Covid-19, DStv and Mzansi Magic hosted the DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards (DStvMVCA) at the Sun Arena on Saturday.

Local celebrities and delegates shined on the much loved blue carpet, dressed to the nines and ready to support their peers as they walked away with the coveted statuettes. The host, Lawrence Maleka, had a handle on the proceedings and everyone who stepped up to the mic to present an award – the likes of Boity, Mpho Wabadimo, PH, Khutso Theledi and Presely Chweneyagae – brought good humour and a positive attitude.

Attendees enjoyed performances by Kamo Mphela, Tuks Senganga, Nomfundo Moh and Zakes Bantwini.

“The turnout was amazing. Pulling this event together has been an exciting experience and it was all for a good cause: bringing South Africa together to celebrate and honour our entertainment greats,” said Nyiko Shiburi, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa.

Winners in each category graciously accepted the accolade from fans and there were a few surprised reactions from the crowd.

Here’s a list of the winners:

Song of the Year: Makhadzi ft. Prince Benza – Ganama

Favourite Actress: Sannah Mcunu

Favourite Actor: Abdul Khoza

Favourite Radio Personality: Selbeyonce Mkhize

Favourite DJ: Shimza

Favourite Personality: Connie Ferguson

Favourite Rising Star: Kwenzo Ngcobo

Favourite Sports Personality: Rassie Erasmus

Favourite TV Presenter: Lawrence Maleka

Favourite Music Artist or Group: Makhadzi

Ultimate Viewers’ Choice: Lawrence Maleka

