Friends remember Zahara on what would have been her 38th birthday

Late singer Bulelwa "Zahara" Mkutukana would have turned 38 years old today, Sunday 9 November. Her close friends, hosted by her Personal Assistant Lisa Gwengxeka, gathered in honour of the late singer's life at a venue in the west of Johannesburg. Gwengxeka, who also lived with the singer, said they hosted the gathering at a venue where she often dined to remember the good memories. "We chose a place that she frequented, as it was close to her home. All the staff knew and adored her, and it was just something small and intimate for us to remember the good old days and time we spent with her." "Her untimely passing has been a very hard pill to swallow. How it happened and all the events leading up to her death were traumatic, but every year it gets better." The Loliwe singer died on December 11, 2023, after a lengthy hospital stay in Johannesburg. Her family confirmed at the time that she died from complications related to liver damage. She was buried in her hometown of East London. Flowers and cake for a songstress The celebration had all her favourite treats. "Oh, she loved flowers, we bought flowers and a beautiful cake. We sang happy birthday and just shared great memories over a drink- something we would have done every year," Gwengxeka said. She wishes to host something of a greater magnitude in Zahara's honour in due course. she said. "A tribute concert in her name would mean a lot and have her favourite artists and friends share good memories. However, it has been tough with too many hands in the jar wanting to benefit through her legacy. But hopefully one day, we will agree on making it possible with her family."