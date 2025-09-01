From airwaves to YouTube podcast, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma stages comeback

Radio personality and activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has officially stepped into the world of digital broadcasting with the launch of her podcast, Zoomin with Jacinta Ngobese.

The show has already made waves, attracting more than 8,000 subscribers within the first 24 hours of going live.

Ngobese-Zuma, who gained widespread recognition through her radio work, especially at Vuma FM, expressed to Sunday World that the decision to launch a podcast was a logical step for her.

She revealed that public demand largely drove the idea.

“The podcast will focus on news, opinions, learning, and getting to know the people we think we know, as well as discovering new voices and stories,” she said.

“There’ve been so many requests for me to start this podcast, especially after the Vuma FM saga; I had no choice but to oblige.”

The Vuma FM saga she referred to sparked widespread debate when she unexpectedly got laid off from the radio station, leaving many of her fans angry.

Unjustified dismissal

She recently confirmed she is taking legal action against Vuma FM following what she describes as a sudden and unjustified termination of her contract.

For Ngobese-Zuma, the podcast offers a platform where she can exercise creative freedom without limitations.

She added that her target audience will be listeners aged 21 and older who enjoy meaningful conversations and thought-provoking dialogue.

The first episode is set to premiere on Friday, with new episodes dropping weekly thereafter.

“We are hellbent on achieving consistency. I know the podcasting space is crowded, but what sets mine apart is that I am the host.

“I have a knack for good content, and I bring both experience and passion to the table. My background as a content producer and presenter gives me an edge,” she said.

Insightful and informative

Ngobese-Zuma has already lined up a series of intriguing guests, though she remains tight-lipped about the names.

She promises a diverse range of personalities in music, entertainment, politics, and sports, all of whom, she assures.

“I invite everyone who hasn’t subscribed yet to go onto YouTube and search Zoomin with Jacinta MaNgobese Zuma.

“This podcast will be insightful, informative, and entertaining. I’m aware the market is buzzing with different shows, but I will work hard to make sure people get the very best of me,” she said.

The launch of Zoomin with Jacinta Ngobese highlights the growing shift of South African radio personalities into the digital podcasting space, where creative freedom, global audiences, and community-driven content are redefining the future of broadcasting.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content.