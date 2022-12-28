From transracial to new home, Moonchild ends year on a high

South Africa’s vivacious singer, songwriter and dancer Moonchild Sanelly has ended the year on a high note as she bought herself a new house.

The musician, whose real name is Sanelisiwe Twisha, known for her signature blue coloured wild Afro hair and self-created music genre called “Future ghetto punk”, took to social media to share the exciting news of her new home.

“When u talk less and do more, New years gift to me from MUSIC new home who dis!!! Just bought a house,” she wrote.

When u talk less and do more 🙏🏾🥂🙏🏾💙

New years gift to me from MUSIC 💃🏾new home who dis!!!

Just bought a house 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾

Also tune into @METROFMSA from 4-6 co hosting with @iamtbotouch

It’s a good time!!! pic.twitter.com/puYSv3gKX9 — Moonchild YEBO TEACHER Sanelly (@Moonsanelly) December 28, 2022

A couple of weeks ago Moonchild shared that she was now transracial and that she now identifies as Indian.

