From transracial to new home, Moonchild ends year on a high

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Moonchild

South Africa’s vivacious singer, songwriter and dancer Moonchild Sanelly has ended the year on a high note as she bought herself a new house.

The musician, whose real name is Sanelisiwe Twisha, known for her signature blue coloured wild Afro hair and self-created music genre called “Future ghetto punk”, took to social media to share the exciting news of her new home.

“When u talk less and do more, New years gift to me from MUSIC new home who dis!!! Just bought a house,” she wrote.


A couple of weeks ago Moonchild shared that she was now transracial and that she now identifies as Indian.

