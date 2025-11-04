Gagasi FM host Minnie Ntuli welcomes baby boy and ties the knot

Gagasi FM presenter Minenhle “Minnie” Ntuli (30) has tied the knot with her businessman partner of four years. And at the end of October, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

The radio host recently starred in Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Durban, which ended on a sour note.

Ntuli had a verbal altercation with fellow contestant Londie London, which turned physical.

Dramatic end to series

The altercation was fuelled by Minnie labelling Londie London a “gold digger” who works “lying on her back.”

This led to immense backlash from fans, probing Londie London to open a case of defamation.

Minnie has since apologised to Londie. And she stated she was not in the right frame of mind during the time of the shoot.

She has revealed to Sunday World that during the altercation, she was pregnant with her first child, Liyema. And she was in the process of getting married as her partner was paying lobola for her.

“I was not ready to share all of that information on screen,” she said.

Getting hitched in secret

Minnie and her partner, whose name she does not wish to mention, secretly tied the knot on June 21 this year. This was while she was in the middle of shooting the reality show.

The two have been dating for four years, and met while she was working at East Coast Radio.

“We met at a camp while I was working at East Coast Radio and moved to 5FM. And we lived 10 minutes away from each other in Johannesburg,” she told Sunday World.

The couple hosted a traditional ceremony with close friends and family in KwaZulu-Natal after successful lobola negotiations.

“People didn’t know that while they were swearing at me on the internet, I was pregnant. I was basking in love and getting my lobola finalised,” she said.

“In the midst of all the commotion, I was blessed to have a family to go to that supported me. I decided to stay off social media because I was carrying a life. I didn’t want to put my baby’s life in danger. And I had triggered people, and I understand they were upset.

Pregnancy amid all the drama

“But there’s also so much they didn’t know and didn’t see. I’ve never been pregnant before, so I didn’t understand the emotions. The crew knew about my pregnancy. I informed them.”

She did not want to share the pregnancy until the conflict had ben resolved.

“I did not want to use my pregnancy and hormones as an excuse to not own up to my bad behaviour. I held myself accountable for it all, and I know I was wrong. Even today I am still a story and I have learned from my mistakes.”

Support system

She’s back at work two weeks after giving birth, in a much happier place. She credits her partner, co-workers and family for being supportive.

“They held me down when I was at my lowest. I am so blessed. My partner has been so supportive through it all. Including the people at work and family.”