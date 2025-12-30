Gagasi FM to sue Blaq Diamond, Gold Max after no-show left fans frustrated

KwaZulu-Natal’s commercial radio station Gagasi FM has announced that it is planning to take legal action against music duo Blaq Diamond and artist Gold Max following their failure to appear at a scheduled performance.

The artists were booked to perform at the final leg of the Gagasi FM Summer Session, which took place at Khazins Shisa Nyama in Newcastle on Sunday.

However, both acts failed to honour their performance agreements.

All arrangements set up

According to a statement issued by the station on Monday, all necessary arrangements had been made for the performances to go ahead as planned.

“Gagasi FM confirms that they had successfully booked the live performances of both artists for the event. But unfortunately, they didn’t live up to the agreement to perform as scheduled,” the station said.

As a result of the alleged breach of contract, the broadcaster has escalated the matter.

“The station has reached out to its legal team regarding the breach of contract by both parties,” Gagasi FM stated.

Despite this, the station apologised to attendees and listeners affected by the artists’ absence.

Apology to fans

“Gagasi FM would like to extend its sincerest apologies to its listeners and supporters in Newcastle following the non-appearance of Gold Max and Blaq Diamond at the final leg of the Gagasi FM Summer Session, which took place at Khazins Shisa Nyama on Sunday.”

The station expressed gratitude to its audience for their continued backing.

“The station would like to thank its listeners for their understanding. For … their continued support and loyalty to the Gagasi FM brand,” the statement concluded.

This is a developing story. More reports will follow when the artists present their side of the story

Additionally, the station announced that breakfast show host Felix Hlophe is off air. He will no longer present the planned New Year crossover show alongside veteran broadcaster Linda “Mr Magic” Sibiya.

The station said Hlophe is currently attending to personal matters. He is expected to return to the airwaves on January 19, 2026.

