Gagasi FM yanks Felix Hlophe off air amid family violence storm

Popular radio host Felix Hlophe has been dramatically pulled off air and stripped of his coveted New Year’s Eve crossover show, as Gagasi FM scrambles to contain the fallout from a vicious Christmas Eve family incident.

This comes after a disturbing video, now circulating widely on social media, showed a heated dispute at his home. The exchange was so severe it forced his wife, Tracy, and their children to flee to a neighbour’s house for safety. It also triggered a response from police and private security. However, no arrests were made.

Off air with immediate effect

In a swift and damaging blow, the station confirmed on Monday that Hlophe is immediately off air. This is for at least a week, and he will not be ushering in 2026 with Linda “­Mr Magic” Sibiya — as he is forced to “attend to personal matters” amid a major internal assessment.

The crossover show will now be presented by Sibiya and Selby Mkhize.

Hlophe, who hosts The Uprising, will be off air for the coming week. And this is to allow the station time to assess issues currently circulating on social media and in various publications.

The KZN commercial radio station said the time will also give Hlophe space to attend to personal matters.

Station to assess situation

“Felix Hlophe, host of The Uprising, will be given time off air for the coming week. This will allow the station to further assess the situation being reported on social media and in various publications. And to give Felix the space to attend to personal matters requiring his attention,” said the station.

Gagasi FM added that following this initial period, Hlophe will proceed on scheduled leave for a further two weeks.

The station emphasised that it would not be drawn into speculation while the matter is handled internally.

“Gagasi FM will not speculate or comment further while the matter is being addressed through the appropriate internal processes,” the statement said.

According to the station, Hlophe is expected to return on air on January 19, 2026. In the interim, Heazy will stand in as host of The Uprising.

