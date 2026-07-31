Gallo Music celebrates centenary by honouring Simphiwe Dana, Thandiswa Mazwai

As Gallo Music marks an extraordinary 100 years of shaping Africa’s musical landscape, the legendary record company will honour acclaimed musicians Simphiwe Dana and Thandiswa Mazwai with the inaugural Gallo Renaissance Award at the fifth annual Basadi in Music Awards.

The special award, presented in partnership with the Basadi in Music Awards, recognises women whose artistry, cultural influence and unwavering commitment to African music have left a lasting impact on the continent’s creative landscape.

The presentation forms part of this year’s Basadi in Music Awards, themed REWIND, which celebrates five years of recognising women who continue to shape the music industry.

Dana, celebrated for her soulful voice and fearless storytelling, has spent more than two decades using her music to preserve African heritage while addressing social issues through her artistry. Her authenticity and activism have earned her widespread acclaim as one of South Africa’s most respected musicians.

Mazwai, whose career began as a member of the iconic group Bongo Maffin before embarking on a successful solo career with Gallo Music, has become one of the country’s most influential cultural figures. Her music has consistently celebrated African identity while pushing creative boundaries and inspiring audiences around the world.

Basadi in Music Awards founder and CEO Hloni Modise Matau described the partnership as a fitting way to celebrate both Gallo Music’s centenary and the awards’ fifth anniversary.

“As we celebrate five years of the Basadi in Music Awards, it is a tremendous honour to partner with Gallo Music during such a historic milestone. One hundred years is a remarkable achievement that speaks to Gallo’s enduring contribution to African music and the countless artists whose stories it has helped preserve,” she said.

Matau added that Dana and Mazwai embody the values of courage, excellence, authenticity and cultural impact, saying they have consistently used their voices to tell African stories while inspiring generations of women across the continent.

Speaking on behalf of Gallo Music, Antos Stella said the company was proud to honour two artists whose contributions have become part of South Africa’s cultural history.

“For 100 years, Gallo Music has celebrated the artists whose music has become part of our nation’s story. Their artistry, integrity and unwavering commitment to authentic African storytelling have earned them a place among our country’s greatest cultural icons,” Stella said.

SABC2’s Head of Video Entertainment Marketing, Dichaba Phalatse, said the public broadcaster was proud to support an initiative that celebrates women’s contributions to music while preserving South Africa’s cultural heritage.

Joburg City Theatres CEO Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema said hosting the awards during Gallo Music’s centenary celebrations was particularly meaningful, adding that Dana and Mazwai had used their artistry to preserve African heritage and inspire future generations.

Legal partner of the awards, Maphike Inc. managing director Manaileng Maphike, described the Gallo Renaissance Award as more than recognition for outstanding careers.

“The award is a celebration of legacy, leadership and the enduring impact of women whose contributions will continue to influence African music for decades to come,” Maphike said.

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