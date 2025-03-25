In a twist of events, Generations\u2014The Legacy boss Mfundi Vundla has claimed ignorance regarding the dismissal of 10 workers by his production company, MMSV. On Monday, March 24, 2025, 10 workers came forward with allegations of racism, exploitation, and abuse at the hands of Natalie Lundon, the MMSV head of department. They claimed the abuse was blatant, yet management protected her. Ultimately, she got rid of them one by one. Initially, Vundla, the soapy's executive producer, declined to respond to the allegations. However, he later changed his stance and issued a response through his lawyers. Unaware of wardrobe department issues He told Sunday World that he was unaware of what was happening in the wardrobe department. Vundla\u2019s lawyer, Corien Potgieter, said: \u201cMr Vundla is not familiar with the details of the production\u2019s wardrobe department and defers such responsibilities to the series producer.\u201d She further explained that the 10 workers were not employees but independent contractors. They had written agreements with MMSV. \u201cAll members of the wardrobe department are independent contractors, not employees of MMSV Production. These agreements include a dispute resolution mechanism, which notably remains unutilised by those disgruntled contractors. \u201cThe production company adheres to strict policies. Under , any contractor is able to raise a grievance in cases of racism, exploitation, or abuse. Not a single informal or formal grievance, nor even a written complaint, has been raised by any contractor to management regarding the alleged racism, exploitation, and abuse, including claims against Ms. Lundon or otherwise,\u201d said Potgieter. Lawyer disputes allegations She denied allegations that the workers were forced to work overtime. \u201cSince the complainants were all independent contractors, they could not be compelled to work overtime. Especially not between 2am and 8pm,\u201d she said. Potgieter strongly defended Lundon. \u201cLundon has always been willing to guide and assist contractors. These allegations are outlandish and untruthful. As are the entirely baseless accusations regarding Lundon\u2019s conduct. These claims have been investigated by our client and found to be inaccurate. The disgruntled contractors have not been honest. \u201cOf the 10 contractors, only six were terminated due to material breaches of their contracts. This was following a documented process. Two left due to pregnancy, and two resigned of their own accord,\u201d she said. Crew members adamant of abuse However, the crew members dismissed Potgieter\u2019s claims. \u201cHopefully, people can see what we\u2019ve been complaining about, that Lundon is untouchable and protected by MMSV. They\u2019re still lying and exposing themselves. We\u2019re not surprised by the denial because it\u2019s always been like that,\u201d said Nomathamsanqa Mndaweni. She is one of the dismissed crew members. The Chairperson of the South African Guild of Actors (SAGA), Jack Devnarain, said it is a great pity that crew members are also facing the threat of job losses in the film and TV production sector. Actors' guild calls for labour intervention \u201cSAGA has maintained that technical crew, just like actors, deserve protection under labour laws. This is to prevent exploitation and workplace abuse. The effort to lobby the Department of Employment and Labour to introduce fair regulations cannot be borne by SAGA alone. Everyone has a stake in the industry. And transformation can only become a meaningful enterprise if all freelance workers in the creative sector mobilise en masse. \u201cWhile SAGA carries a mandate for professional actors, we have always stood in solidarity with technical crew. We encourage those whose livelihoods are threatened to put aside their fears. They need to commit to the courageous and outspoken activism needed to expose unfair labour practices,\u201d he said. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0