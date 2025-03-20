The gloves are off between Mpho Molepo and Generations: The Legacy's executive producer Mfundi Vundla. Molepo, who played Uncle Kabisi on the popular soap opera, claims his contract was prematurely terminated. Last week, he told Sunday World that his contract was originally set to end in April 2025, but MMV Productions allegedly terminated it in September 2024. At the time, Vundla denied these claims, stating that everything had been communicated to Molepo. Producer says they did nothing illegal or unfair \u201cThe decision to conclude Uncle Kabisi\u2019s storyline was based on the creative direction of the show at the time. All interactions with Mr Molepo and his agent regarding his contract were communicated in a timely manner and in writing. This as per the requirements of the Independent Contractor\u2019s Agreement,\u201d Vundla said. \u201cAs with any long-running production, storylines evolve. And opportunities sometimes arise to reintroduce characters later in different capacities,\u201d he added. However, Vundla\u2019s response has further angered Molepo. \u201cHe\u2019s not telling the truth. There was no prior discussion,\u201d Molepo said. \u201cI\u2019d been with the show for four years when I unexpectedly received a letter of termination. I was given three months\u2019 notice, which I began serving in September,\u201d he said. \u201cHowever, in November, the production team reversed their decision. They issued a new letter stating that they \u2018could not let me go\u2019 and wanted to retain me. But this retention came with a major change in my employment terms. It moved me from an annual contract to a call-based one. The offer was strictly non-negotiable,\u201d he reiterated. Actor says his contract was unfairly amended Molepo said the new offer included an entry-level call fee, which he rejected. \u201cI asked for a reasonable call fee based on my experience. \u201cAnd I am also aggrieved because I did not receive my full salary for December 2024. This despite serving my three months\u2019 notice and my contract being set to end in April 2025. They claimed I had only worked for 13 days, which means their new contract had already taken effect. When I sought clarity, I was served with a letter from their attorneys. I was bullied and mistreated,\u201d he said. Not about getting his job back \u201cI\u2019m not fighting to get my job back, but I have to challenge this false narrative,\u201d Molepo added. Vundla declined to comment further. \u201cI have nothing else to add beyond what I already said. And I am not in the habit of negotiating with actors through the media,\u201d he stated. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0\u00a0