Gift Lubele bets on AI to reshape amapiano and it’s already paying off

South Africa’s music industry is no stranger to disruption, but what Gift Lubele is doing cuts deeper than most trends.

The artist and tech company founder has placed himself at the centre of a fast-moving shift, AI-assisted music creation, and he’s using it to challenge how amapiano is made, owned and monetised.

AI-generated amapiano album

Lubele recently released Sivukile, widely regarded as South Africa’s first AI-generated amapiano album. Beyond the novelty, the numbers are forcing the industry to pay attention. The project is nearing a million streams on Spotify without any marketing push.

“That’s not just a vanity number; it has translated into actual royalties and financial benefit,” says Lubele. “So the playbook is real.”

At the core of his approach is a shift in how music is produced. Instead of relying on traditional studio processes, Lubele uses AI to accelerate creation, from building beats to testing melodies and refining songs.

AI as a creative collaborator

“I want to be honest: AI is disrupting every industry, not just music, and pretending otherwise doesn’t protect anyone. What I’ve seen is that AI works best as a creative collaborator, not a replacement.”

That distinction sits at the heart of the debate. While some artists fear being replaced, Lubele insists the human element remains non-negotiable.

“The artist still brings the story, the culture, the emotion, the things no algorithm can fake,” he explains.

A game changer

Through his platform Auraa, Lubele is now extending that model to other African musicians, particularly those locked out of expensive studio infrastructure. The platform allows users to generate songs across African genres, edit lyrics and vocals, and release directly to streaming platforms.

“For artists without access to expensive studios, that’s a game-changer. AI lowers the barrier of entry, and that’s exactly who we’re building for.”

But while access is expanding, the cultural question remains.

Amapiano is more than a sound, it’s a reflection of township life, language and identity. Replicating that through AI has been one of the biggest criticisms of the technology, with many arguing that machine-generated music lacks authenticity.

Training AI model on African Sounds

Lubele believes the problem isn’t AI itself, but how it’s built.

“Most AI music platforms feel culturally shallow because they’re trained on Western data. If you feed a machine only Western references, you’ll get Western-sounding output.”

His solution has been to train AI models on African sounds and genre frameworks, an approach he says is critical to preserving authenticity.

“Amapiano isn’t just a log drum and a bassline, it’s a feeling, a lineage, a township language,” he adds. “If you respect that in how you build the tech, the tech can honour it in what it creates.”

‘Taking work away from producers and vocalists’

Still, industry reaction has been mixed.

“Some critics were sceptical and felt this was taking work away from producers and vocalists,” he admits. “Others embraced it immediately and saw it for what it is, a new tool in the kit.”

Globally, the rise of AI-generated music is already undeniable, with thousands of tracks being uploaded daily across platforms. For Lubele, that signals a shift artists can’t afford to ignore.

“The fear is understandable, but it’s misplaced. AI won’t replace artists. What it will do is replace certain tasks artists used to do manually.”

‘Adapt or fall behind’

His advice to musicians is blunt: adapt or fall behind.

“The artists who refuse to engage are the ones who will feel the squeeze. The ones who learn to use it will move faster, release more, and reach bigger audiences.”

As for ownership, one of the biggest grey areas in AI music, Lubele says Auraa is built to keep control in the hands of creators.

“Paying artists fully own the IP of what they create. We don’t claim ownership of your music, it’s yours to release, license and monetise.”

For now, the legal system is still catching up, but Lubele is clear on where he stands: AI should enhance creativity, not exploit it.

And with Sivukile already proving there’s an audience and a business model, his message to the industry is simple:

“Don’t wait for permission. The tools are here.”