Given Mkhari gives up on his marriage

Radio guru and businessman Given Mkhari has given up on his marriage to Ipeleng Mkhari. Sunday World can exclusively reveal that Mkhari, who owns Gauteng-based commercial radio station Power FM, has dumped Ipeleng after complaining about how she treated him.

Ipeleng, who is an astute businesswoman, has since moved out of their Joburg home and lives alone in a high-end suburb in Gauteng.

The jaw-dropping news of their separation was revealed by three independent sources who are privy to the private life of the powerful estranged couple.

According to the first deep throat, Mkhari, who also owns the Limpopo-based commercial radio station, Capricorn FM, informed Ipeleng in November last year that he no longer wanted to continue with their union as he was tired of it.

The mole, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisals, said he told her that she should serve him with divorce papers and warned that if she did not, he would do so himself.

The last straw that broke the camel’s back was when Mkhari was taken to hospital against his will in March this year, allegedly at her behest, when he was under the weather.

The tipster said Mkhari was extremely disappointed with her, saying that this had damaged their conjugality beyond repair.

The informant said that although Ipeleng acted with the support of Given’s family, the hard-bitten radio talk show host, who worked for Metro FM, among others, before acquiring the two private radio stations, was cheesed off at her.

“As a result, he told her that he wanted out. He suggested that she should vacate their marital home, and after seve­ral discussions, she did. But he has given her a good offer, and she accepted it.

“So in a nutshell, I can confirm to you that Given and Ipe­leng are history. She has already vacated their matrimonial home and lives alone,” the source told Sunday World.

“Given often tells his associates that he had been pondering quitting his marriage for a long time but wanted his children to reach majority [age]first.”

Another source, who also did not want to be identified, confirmed that Mkhari’s marriage has disintegrated.

“Given is not shy to talk about their separation. He often says, unlike other people, he has not moved on with his life. He has been celibate since their break-up,” said the source.

Another source who is close to Ipeleng confirmed that the two lovebirds’ silver cup has broken.

“She has told us that she and Given have broken up, and she has moved out of their crib. Their children know about their separation, and soon they will be heading for a divorce.”

Mkhari declined to comment when Sunday World contacted him.

Seven years ago, Ipeleng allegedly slapped and bit him on the nose and lips during a domestic brawl that was sparked by a text message he had received from another woman.

In the SMS, the woman, identified only as Puleng, allegedly referred to Given as “baby” and asked him if he was still coming to see her.

Upon seeing the SMS, Ipeleng allegedly went bonkers, waltzed into their bedroom, where he was watching TV, and accused him of cheating on her and insulted him.

She allegedly hit him in the face with her hands, pushed him and sank her teeth into his nose and lips.

Ipeleng told the cops that she was at home after their daughter’s birthday party when she saw a text message from Puleng on her husband’s cellphone.

She confronted him and questioned him about Puleng. They had an argument that degenerated into a physical fight.

Ipeleng sustained injuries to her mouth, lips and solar plexus.

They then opened cases of assault against each other at the Randburg police station.

The charges were provisionally withdrawn by the National Prosecuting Authority when the couple appeared in court after they agreed that they wanted to resolve the matter out of court.