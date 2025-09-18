Glamdlozi snubs ‘Real Housewives of Durban’ offer, fans split over decision

Popular social media personality Kwenzekile “Glamdlozi” Mngoma has turned down an invitation to join the upcoming season of the Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD).

She opted to decline despite being approached by the show’s producers.

According to a message from the RHOD team, they were enthusiastic about her potential addition.

“We are currently in pre-production for Season 6. We think you could be an amazing addition to the cast. May I kindly request to schedule a phone call with you so we could have this conversation further.”

Curiosity, speculation among fans

Glamdlozi, however, did not elaborate extensively on her reasons for declining. “Angimcabangi ngalala ejele” loosely translating to “I don’t even want to consider it”. This sparked curiosity and speculation among fans.

Reaction from her followers was mixed. Some were disappointed, as they would not get to see her on the show. Others supported her decision.

Lehan Lotus expressed concern for her well-being. “For your own peace of mind gogo, I beg you not to go there. They’ll only show one side of your personality. I don’t think this show will represent you for who you are. They will only show us what they want us to see, drama after drama just for ratings,” said Lotus.

Zandile Kwata echoed this sentiment, adding:

“I wouldn’t encourage you to agree gogo, those shows are very toxic. In fact, ladies are very toxic towards each other,” she said.

Co-stars want her back

On the other hand, Sweleni encouraged Glamdlozi to reconsider.

“Please go so we can see some real action…I don’t watch it because it bores me. I think they are not real, but if you joined the cast I will definitely watch.”

Sam Kelly, a producer of RHOD, confirmed the approach and Glamdlozi’s decision to decline.

“We haven’t started selecting the wives for Season 6, we are still doing our research. The show will only air in May next year. Every season we look for new cast members. But it depends on many factors and who will be a good fit with the others.

Show goes on

“Nobody is assured of a place. It really depends on what’s going to make good television and what the storylines are. My team has looked at her, and she declined. We are moving right along.”

The Real Housewives of Durban, which debuted in 2018, is the South African adaptation of the popular American reality franchise. Known for its mix of glamour, drama, and personal storylines, the show has often been criticised for showcasing conflict between cast members. This led some viewers and public figures to question whether it accurately represents the personalities of its stars.

