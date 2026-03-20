Global icon Chuck Norris dies

Legendary martial artist and actor, Carlos Ray “Chuck” Norris, has died. His family confirmed his passing in a heartfelt statement shared on Instagram, sending shockwaves across the world.

Norris, the man behind the Chuck Norris meme, was the martial arts champion who starred in Walker, Texas Ranger and a string of action movies. He’s died at the age of 86.

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning,” the statement reads.

Norris died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones

The family has kept the circumstances surrounding his death private, only saying that he died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.

To millions around the world, Norris was more than just a Hollywood figure. He was a cultural icon, a man synonymous with strength, discipline, and resilience. From his martial arts mastery to his action-packed roles on screen, he built a legacy that transcended generations.

But beyond the fame, his family painted a more intimate picture of the man they knew and loved.

“To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family,” the statement continued.

Norris was recently hospitalised

Norris’s influence extended far beyond entertainment. His life was deeply rooted in faith, purpose, and a strong moral compass, values that resonated with fans worldwide. Through his discipline and humility, he became a source of inspiration not just for aspiring athletes and actors, but for anyone striving for personal excellence.

In recent weeks, concerns had grown after news of his hospitalisation, prompting an outpouring of prayers and support from fans globally. His family acknowledged this wave of love, expressing deep gratitude for the support during his final days.

“The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him,” they shared. “To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.”

Legendary status in internet folklore

The news of his death marks the end of an era. Norris was not only a pioneer in martial arts cinema, but also a figure who shaped popular culture. He became the subject of countless tributes, memes, and legendary status in internet folklore.

As tributes continue to pour in from across the world, his family has asked for privacy as they navigate their profound loss.

“We are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him,” they said.

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