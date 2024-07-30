Following what she claims to be a friend's poisoning, Ntyilo Ntyilo hitmaker Rethabile Khumalo is recuperating at home and concentrating on her music and son. Her mother, Winnie Khumalo, shared the unfortunate incident in June, which landed her daughter in the hospital. Winnie revealed the shocking news on her social media, stating that she was going to keep mum about her daughter\u2019s health condition. However, she was forced to issue a public statement after she noticed that her daughter\u2019s health was not improving. Speaking to Sunday World this week, Rethabile said she did not want to dwell much on what happened because it was a horrible experience. Grateful to be alive "I just want to leave it behind and be grateful for my life," said Rethabile. "Whatever happened should be a lesson to everyone, and I am not opening any case but looking forward to the future and focusing on pushing the song I dropped, #EGalile. God will deal with that woman." She claimed that although her illness interfered with the promotion of her song, eGalile, the support she received and is still receiving is incredible, so her attention will now be on her career, unborn child, and the future. "Regarding my healing journey, I have received so much love, prayers, and support from everyone who cares. "From now on, I will be paying attention to everyone and being extra careful." Jealous friend Rethabile thinks the friend in question acted in that way because she aspires to be like her and will secretly threaten her other friends. "I will not go into details. I had my baby boy, my sunshine. All that I will be doing is for him," she said. "If you know my song eGalile, the sound has matured, and that was the sound I wanted to do all along, but I had to do what people wanted." Also Read: Ntyilo Ntyilo hitmaker Rethabile fighting for her life Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content