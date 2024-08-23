Gogo Skhotheni betrayed me with Mseleku’s son – Queen Lolly

Singer Queen Lolly, real name Nomfundo Shezi, recently dropped a bombshell on the De Original Careless podcast.

Queen Lolly shared how her then-friend Gogo Skhotheni allegedly betrayed her and used her name to boost her podcast.

“My friendship with Gogo Skhotheni was good until I realised she was not a friend, or rather, she did not consider me as her friend,” said Queen Lolly.

“When she had just started her podcast, she asked me to be a guest, and I agreed, but she kept making excuses, almost three times.”

She then received a message on her Instagram from Gogo Maweni, who informed her that Skhotheni was interviewing her ex-boyfriend, Mpumelelo Mseleku, after Gogo Skhotheni ghosted her.

They use my name for content

“When I went to her page, the first thing I saw and heard was about me, and I feel like people take advantage of my name.

“The same way that the cast of Izingane ZeSthembu did, telling people that I am sick, and I made Mpumelelo sick.

“Every time they feel like they do not have content, they use my name.”

Queen Lolly said she felt betrayed because Skhotheni interviewed Mseleku knowing very well what they put her through and what was happening.

“Gogo Maweni opened up my eyes and told me that Skhotheni was busy sleeping with Mseleku.

“She further said that at one of her events, they were all over each other while her husband, Monde Shange, was there.”

Mzansi Magic criticised

She went on to say that she confronted Skhotheni about what Maweni had told her, but she became defensive and started blocking her.

On the podcast, Queen Lolly took an HIV test live to prove her status and broke down after she revealed her results.

She said her child has been bullied at school because other kids tease her about having a mother who is sick.

She also slammed Mzansi Magic for allowing people to slander her name and air an episode where she was being defamed.

