Gospel and maskandi stars in fight over hit song ownership

Award-winning Gospel artist, composer, and Kunendaba Communications founder Senzo Khumalo has accused Maskandi artist Khuzani Mpungose of stealing the melody, composition, and lyrics from his song titled Nisheshe Nangihlelela, which he released in 2020.

War over hit song

Mpungose released his 21-track album Inhlanhla Izanebhadi on Friday, November 21. In the project, he features the number seven song, Nisheshe Nangijaja, featuring Luve Dubazane. He is credited as the artist and composer.

Khumalo, who has written music for the likes of award-winning artists Dumi Mkokstad, Thinah Zungu, Sgwili, and Lindani Gumede, tells Sunday World that the song’s melody, lyrics, and composition were taken from his 2020 release titled Nisheshe nangihlelela.

What irks him the most are the “slight lyrics adjustments that Khuzani made to make it seem as though it was his own,” he said.

“At just 30 seconds into listening to the song, I could tell it was my song. The melody, the lyrics, and in certain parts that he makes changes. But the song is almost exactly the same.”

Disappointed at the disregard

Khumalo is not surprised, but he is disappointed at Mpungose.

“These things happen when a person is not very knowledgeable about the music business and music rights. They tend to think they can do as they please with people’s creative work,” Khumalo said

“But I have written for many known and unknown artists. That is how I make a living, through composing for others, and I know how it is done. All he needed to do was make a call and ask to re-do the song, and we do the paperwork. And I would get credited where necessary. Now we have to involve other people and lawyers. And it has now become a tedious exercise that I am willing to partake in.”

Khumalo explained that many other artists have re-done his songs. But they went about it “through the right channels.”

“Thinah Zungu asked that he re-do one of my songs in 2017, and I granted him permission. We did the paperwork, and he credited me for writing and arrangement. It’s easy to work with each other as artists. What makes Khuzani think he cannot do the same?”

Weighing legal options

Khumalo said they have met Khuzani on several occasions.

“We are not friends, but we know each other as musicians. We have met face-to-face once or twice. First at a funeral, where we had a chat, and another time in the football sports grounds,” he said.

“I know he listens to my music because I have seen him play it on a Facebook live.”

Khumalo is sure that Mpungose heard the song and deliberately chose not to reach out to him.

“I know he listens to my music. After getting calls and messages from people asking me to listen to the song, I did not reach out to him. Because that was his duty to call me before the release and ask for consent. He can’t take the song and then make it my responsibility to call him.”

Khumalo said he is not one to engage in conflicts. However, he needs to see this through so it does not happen in the future and to other artists.

“I am still consulting with my legal team for the best suitable way forward. I just hope it will not drag on. The problem is that Khuzani doesn’t understand the consequences and thinks there are people ganging up on him. It’s a serious case. I was hoping he would understand and reach out, but I just hope the record label would understand,” he said.

Mpungose uninterested in matter

“There is proof, no one is trying to bring him down. I am a big fan, but I will not allow anyone to take my craft and claim it as their own.”

Khuzani’s management and publicity team said he refused to “entertain” the negativity. He had no interest in responding to the matter.

“He does not want to entertain people who come with negativity.”

