Gospel artist Peter Mabula has issued summons against event organiser Shane Motala. This after his name was used to promote Mapungubwe Music Festival. Now Mabula is demanding over R70, 000 from Motala for breach of contract. Mabula's legal representative, Harry Thobejane, of Thobejane Incorporated Attorneys, told Sunday World that summons were issued last week. Speaking on behalf of Mabula, he said: "The summons were issued last week and we're now waiting for a return of service from the sheriff. Suing for full contract amount plus damages "I can also confirm that we are suing the full amount of the contract, which is R65, 000 plus damages. Dameges range between R10, 000 to R16, 000," said Thobejane. In January this year, Mabula accused Motala of exploiting his brand to attract ticket sales. At that time he told Sunday World that he was initially not booked but he saw his name on the poster. He then contacted Mphoza Mashabela, the chairperson of Limpopo Arts Movement (LAM). Motala apologised and subsequently booked Mabula. "A quotation of R65, 000 was forwarded to them. Everything was fine until they decided to dump Mabula. Just a few days before the event, they complained about the quotation. They said he's too expensive and they could not afford him. Cancelled artist's booking at last minute "At that time he was already rehearsing for this festival. We tried to reason with them but they wouldn't listen," Mashabela had told Sunday World. The matter was then escalated to Thobejane. Speaking to Sunday World, Mashabela said: "Motala will have his day in court. As LAM, we are protecting the rights of Limpopo artists. We warned him but clearly he took us for granted. "We are calling upon the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture not to work with service providers that are destroying Limpopo artists' careers. And we lost hope in Motala. He must pay back our member and acknowledge his mistake." Organiser denies receiving summons Motala said he has not received the summons as yet. "We haven't received any summons from him or communication from the artist. When they perform they don't call the newspaper and say thank you Shane. There's no fairness in this. But I guess it's the price we pay for occupying these seats. The artist knows where the department is, he can engage it," he said.