Gospel musician Dumi Mkokstad grateful for the gift of life

Gospel musician Dumi Mkokstad has shared his appreciation for the gift of life as a father and husband.

“I could have died a long time ago, but I’m still alive,” wrote the Ulwandle hitmaker on his Instagram account on Thursday.

“Today I am a father and a husband by grace, because the Holy Spirit whispered to me ukuthi [that], as long as you are still alive, you are still within God’s plan.”

The musician has had a rough 2022 after some people questioned his sexuality and others insinuated that he buys the awards.

“People will say whatever they want to say. People will believe whatever they want to believe,” he wrote.

The award-winning musician also expressed how many people are crucified for the things they never did. “The enemy forgets [that] we have been crucified with Christ, and it is no longer us that live but Christ in us.”

His wife, Dr Ziphozenkosi Mkokstad, recently honoured him with the “best husband award” for his love and support when she fell pregnant in 2022.

