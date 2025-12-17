Grieving Stock family devastated by brutal, untimely death of DJ Warras

- Advertisement -

The Stock family has shared the pain, profound heartbreak, and shock following the tragic and untimely death of Warrick “Warras” Stock.

“With indescribable heartbreak, deep sorrow, and overwhelming shock, we learned of the tragic and untimely passing of our beloved Warrick,” the family said in a statement.

Warrick, a respected South African media personality, activist, and businessman, was brutally murdered on Tuesday morning in downtown Johannesburg.

The senseless killing has left his family reeling.

“The senseless nature of his killing has left us devastated, broken, and struggling to imagine a world without him,” the family said.

A devoted son, loving and proud father, and cherished brother and uncle, Warrick (40) was described as the heart and anchor of his family.

Popularly known as DJ Warras, and to many as “The Shady Lurker”, he was remembered for the warmth he brought into every space.

Remembered for his kindness

“Affectionately known as DJ Warras, he brought light, laughter, and strength into every space he occupied,” the family said.

His impact extended beyond his immediate circle to the broader entertainment community.

“His kindness and influence extended far beyond our home, touching friends, colleagues, and the wider South African entertainment community,” reads the statement

He is survived by his three young children, his mother, and siblings.

“He leaves behind his three young children, his mother, and his siblings, whose lives have been irrevocably changed by this profound loss.”

As they embark on the painful journey of mourning, the family members appeal for privacy and understanding.

“We humbly ask for privacy, compassion, and understanding as we begin the painful journey of mourning.”

Gratitude for overwhelming support

The family members also demanded the necessary space for law enforcement to carry out a comprehensive investigation.

“We respectfully request that the South African Police Service be given the space and support needed to thoroughly investigate this tragic crime so that justice may be served,” the family said.

The Stock family has expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support they have received since the news of Warrick’s death.

“The outpouring of love, messages of support, and condolences have brought moments of comfort during an incredibly dark time.”

The family has confirmed that funeral and memorial details will be shared in due course.

