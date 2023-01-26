Gugu Khathi furious after loadshedding delayed assault case

Media personality Gugu Khathi has expressed frustration after her assault case, dating four years ago, was postponed due to loadshedding.

Khathi, who is married to Durban-based DJ Tira, wrote on social media on Wednesday that it was meant to be her last day in court.

The court case stems from her nasty fight with Cynthia O’Neil in Willowbrook Estate, Ruimsig in Johannesburg, where the Khathis were staying.

“We have been at it for about four years, this year is the fifth [year]. We were supposed to hear the judgment against Cynthia, unfortunately, the case was postponed due to loadshedding. I need the results, I need to clear my name and put this case behind me,” she wrote.

One media house previously reported that Khathi and her then neighbour O’Neil opened cases of assault against one another at the Honeydew police station.

Benjamin O’Neal, Cindy’s husband, was reported as saying the incident began when Gugu’s son drove into their complex “in high speed”, shortly after which Gugu came to their house and gave them a “warning” with things going south from there.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author