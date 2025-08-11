Having children has never been a part of my plans, says actress Linda Sokhulu

Seasoned actress Linda Sokhulu recently revealed on The Relebogile Mabotja podcast that having children was not something that was pressing for her.

A recent report by Statistics South Africa has shown that the fertility rate has steadily declined over the years, from an average of 2.78 children per woman in 2008 to 2.21 in 2025.

The total fertility rate is the average number of children a woman would have in her lifetime if she had children at the current rates for each age group.

More recent data show that births have been dropping since 2020.

Information from health facilities, birth registrations, child grant access, and school enrolments supports this downward trend.

The 48-year-old actress, who has been in the industry for over 20 years, is one of the few individuals who remain fiercely private.

Different interpretation

She expressed that she will become a mother if it is her destiny, but it has never been a part of her plans.

“One thing that I know is that unlike some people who are parents and just waited for the moment to happen all their lives, it was not something that was pressing. I guess I always had a different interpretation of what being a parent is,” said Sokhulu.

Sokhulu said she doesn’t know how it feels to have kids, so she can’t say there’s a void. She added that not sharing with the public about her private life has always been intentional.

“We have got to be mindful about the people we are talking about that have got absolutely nothing to do with the work that we do.

“I wake up to go to work before anything else, and my relationships are mine.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content