‘Healing begins with honesty’: Letoya as first season of The Makhenes ends

Reality TV often thrives on glamour, scandal and carefully curated lives. But for 13 weeks, The Makhenes offered something far more personal, a front-row seat into a family confronting trauma, addiction, fractured relationships and the difficult road to healing.

The first season of The Makhenes came to an emotional close on Sunday night on Mzansi Magic, with viewers praising the family’s willingness to lay bare their most intimate struggles.

At the centre of the series was actress, singer and traditional healer Letoya Makhene, who invited cameras into one of the darkest chapters of her life as she navigated motherhood, financial hardship, emotional healing and rebuilding family bonds.

Alongside her father, Blondie Makhene, grandmother Ouma Lily and sisters Pauline and Gontse, Letoya tackled difficult conversations many South African families often avoid, earning the series a reputation for reflecting the realities behind closed doors.

Speaking after the season finale, Letoya said she never expected the show to resonate with as many people as it did.

‘Viewers see themselves in our story’

“The response has been incredible. I’ve received countless messages from viewers who see themselves and their own families in our story. Knowing that our journey has resonated with others has been really special,” she said.

While audiences watched every emotional breakthrough unfold on screen, Letoya admitted there were scenes she found almost impossible to revisit.

“Watching the therapy session with my children was incredibly difficult. It was an emotional moment for all of us. We were fully present and what viewers saw was completely authentic.”

Throughout the season, the family faced criticism and public scrutiny, with various relatives speaking publicly about events shown on the series. But Letoya insists she has learnt not to be consumed by outside opinions.

“People will always have something to say, whether it’s good or bad. I’ve made peace with that.”

Reflecting on her life journey, the actress shared the advice she wishes she could give her younger self.

“I would tell her to change my heart, even if it’s just a little. Not everyone has your heart, so don’t trust or love the world with all of it. Leave some love for yourself.

“Be comfortable with your boundaries and allow there to be consequences when the people you love cross them. If they leave, that’s okay. If they stay, let them stay knowing they have to do better. Above all, never sacrifice yourself for love. Love yourself and love God. That is where you will find that you are whole.”

Relationships strengthened

Despite the emotional intensity of filming, Letoya says the experience ultimately strengthened the relationships that mattered most.

“My immediate family and I have definitely grown closer. Filming created a space for us to have uncomfortable conversations and decide whether we wanted to choose each other or walk away. Thankfully, our love was stronger.”

However, she suggested that not every relationship was repaired.

“As for the rest, they have always been who they are. The only difference now is that the world gets to see it too.”

One of the biggest surprises, she says, was the overwhelming number of viewers who identified with the family’s struggles.

“So many people reached out to say they saw themselves, their families or their own struggles reflected in our journey. That has been both humbling and healing.”

Letoya hopes the series leaves viewers believing that healing is possible, even when the process is painful.

“I hope people walk away knowing that healing is possible, even when it feels uncomfortable. Families are not perfect, but honest conversations can be the beginning of real change.”

Not easy sharing vulnerable moments publicly

She also admitted that exposing some of the most painful moments of her life on national television wasn’t easy.

“There were many moments that made me feel vulnerable, but I knew that if I was going to do this, I had to be completely honest. There was no point in telling the story if I was going to hide behind a version of myself that wasn’t real.”

Looking back on the journey, Letoya says the experience has transformed her outlook on life.

“It has reminded me of the importance of choosing myself. I’ve learnt that healing requires honesty, boundaries and grace. I’m leaving this experience stronger than I was when it began.”

Asked what she is most proud of after the first season, her answer was simple.

“I’m proud that I showed up as my authentic self. I didn’t pretend to have all the answers or try to be perfect. I shared my truth, and if that helped even one person feel less alone, then it was worth it.”

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