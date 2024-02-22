Heartbreak as Lerato Kganyago experiences another miscarriage

Television and radio personality Lerato Kganyago-Ndlela, who is dubbed the queen of Valentine’s Day, has revealed heartbreaking news.

The radio personality took to her Instagram page on Wednesday evening to reveal to her fans and followers that she was pregnant but unfortunately had a miscarriage.

“Pardon my silence, this was the happiest but became a painful part of this month of love. I am strong, and I will never give up,” she wrote.

She shared that on February 12, her gynaecologist broke the shattering news to her, adding that she is now feeling much better than a week ago, and that her parents have been next to her to provide support.

“Thank you to those that have been checking up on me, I was so hopeful.”

She also thanked her colleagues, bosses, family, and friends for the support that they have given her.

Fourth miscarriage

The media personality has openly shared her struggles to have her own kids. Following a fourth miscarriage, she wrote about her difficulties becoming pregnant in 2021.

“I was pregnant. I’m sure you guys saw that I was really big … Then I had a miscarriage. Yes, I had a miscarriage this year again [2021]. It was my fourth miscarriage,” she wrote at the time.

At the time, she was reportedly over three months pregnant when she lost her baby.

“I think I was three-four months pregnant, but unfortunately, I lost my baby. Life goes on.

“This is something that I didn’t want to discuss, but since we’re having an honesty night … I was looking forward to this pregnancy.

“I thought this time around that I had made it through because I had been trying so hard for a while.”

This year, the Metro FM presenter has seemingly blue-ticked the day of love.

Due to people’s curiosity about what she would be doing on Valentine’s Day, she was trending throughout the day.

