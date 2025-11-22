Hellen Motsuki talks power, pain and playing Melita on 'Skeem Saam'.

She is the woman viewers love to hate. The seductive, scheming, unapologetic Melita on Skeem Saam. But behind the firestorm of drama is a thoughtful, meticulous and deeply committed actress.

Actress Hellen Motsuki spoke to Sunday World about embodying one of the most controversial characters on South African television, and why Melita’s story mirrors the country’s harsh realities.

Melita is not the kind of woman who slips quietly into a storyline. She arrives with smoke, scandal and intensity. For Motsuki, portraying her requires far more than memorising lines.

“Melita is layered and unpredictable. Whenever she appears, viewers know emotions will be provoked. This time we’re navigating co-parenting and the challenges of a rebellious teenager. It’s a storyline rooted in uncertainty, insecurity and the real complexities many families face.”

Getting into character

To capture that depth, Motsuki had to dig into memories of her community growing up and conduct thorough research.

“It’s a bigger role that demands emotional truth. I had to go deeper than usual.”

While Melita often makes questionable decisions, Motsuki insists that playing her has expanded her empathy.

“She doesn’t flinch when making bold, sometimes selfish choices. Through her, I’ve learned to understand people whose world views and motivations are different from mine. Not everyone approaches life with softness. Some people are shaped by survival.”

Melita’s story is a cocktail of desire, betrayal, ambition and power struggles. And surprisingly, the actress relates to parts of her.

“What I resonate with is her drive. She refuses to be defined by her past. Honestly, I wouldn’t be shocked if Melita ran for president one day. She’s that determined.”

Unpredictable, calculating

Motsuki admits that Melita is calculating, and everything she does is planned.

“Even her marriage to Mr Kgomo started as a strategy, a survival tactic. Though she eventually did fall in love. She knew she had to play chess, not checkers.”

She believes Melita’s journey reflects the lived experiences of many South Africans.

“Single parenthood, co-parenting dynamics, career pressure, betrayal, even stealing someone’s partner. These things happen next door. Melita is sexy, rebellious, ambitious and unpredictable. She’s a reflection of real women navigating complicated lives.”

Being at the centre of major plotlines doesn’t intimidate Motsuki. She embraces it.

“I take every storyline with commitment. Viewers can love or hate the character, both are signs that I’m doing my job. I’m humbled that the producers trust me with such powerful acts.”

But with recognition comes misunderstanding. Motsuki often has to remind viewers that she is not Melita.

Separating art from real life

“Younger viewers sometimes can’t separate us. I’ve faced backlash before, but now I understand. My job is to provoke emotion. I actually love it.”

Far from the stereotype that soapie acting is easy, her preparation is intense.

“I spend hours on Zoom with my acting coach dissecting scenes. Sometimes I drive to places that reflect Melita’s world to study how people like her live. It’s mental, emotional and physical preparation, not just waking up and going to set.”

After filming heavy scenes, she leans on therapy to decompress.

“Acting schools teach you how to get into character, but not how to leave. Therapy is part of my self-healing. It helps me separate Helen from Melita.”

Portraying the mother of a troubled teenager has opened Motsuki’s eyes to the realities facing South African families.

“It’s heart-breaking, child trafficking, rape, teenage pregnancy… these are real issues. Even though I don’t have a teenager, this storyline showed me the fear and pain parents live with. And the hurt that children carry due to absent parents.

“We tell uncomfortable truths. Skeem Saam reflects what is happening in homes across South Africa. We don’t sugar-coat. Melita’s choices spark conversations about relationships, power dynamics, women’s agency and the lack of support women sometimes show each other.”

Confronting realities of life

She hopes the storyline will push viewers to confront these realities. Especially around co-parenting and teenage behaviour.

“There’s a pandemic of teenage crises in this country. We need awareness, empathy and healthier conversations.”

If viewers think the current drama is explosive, Motsuki says they’re not ready for what’s coming.

“Expect more chaos. More dirty laundry. More pain and lessons. That’s what Skeem Saam does. It entertains, but it also educates.”

Would she rewrite anything about Melita’s journey?

“Nothing,” she says firmly. “Everything she faced shaped her. The only advice I’d give Melita is to be a more present mother. Her children need her. That would add another powerful layer to her story.”

Motsuki continues to deliver a performance that keeps Skeem Saam audiences on their toes. She keeps them angry, entertained, reflective and always glued to the screens. Through Melita, she challenges the nation to look beyond the drama. To confront the truths simmering beneath it.

