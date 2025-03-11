Reality star and entrepreneur Happy Simelane, popularly known as Her Majesty on The Mommy Club, has voiced out that she does not condone bullying. This comes after the latest episode of the show, where the public questioned why the production let another woman experience bullying. Simelane, who is a cast member of the reality show, issued a statement through her agency. Takes full responsibility \u201cWe would like to acknowledge the concerns raised by fans and viewers regarding her behaviour on The Mommy Club. Happy takes full responsibility for her actions. And she deeply regrets any hurt or disappointment she may have caused,\u201d reads the statement. \u201cAs someone who values respect and integrity, Happy wants to make it clear that she does not condone bullying in any form. While reality television often amplifies emotions and conflicts, she recognises that her words and actions have an impact. Upon reflection, she understands the importance of handling disagreements with grace and maturity, and she is committed to learning from this experience.\u201d Meanwhile, in the episode before the recent one of Season 3 of The Mommy Club, actress and reality TV star Mpumi \u201cMrs Mops\u201d Mophatlane shared that she was bowing out of the reality show. Taking a step back from the show She has been a cast member since the beginning. However, she informed her fellow cast members that she would be taking a step back this season. She would be a friend of the show, she said. Mrs Mops and her husband Isaac faced the prospect of losing their mansion in the previous season. An offer of R5.8-million was made for the same mansion at an auction in September 2023. But they apparently recovered it before it was sold.\u00a0 She used restaurants and other locations instead of her mansion for all of the scenes for the show\u2019s second season. Her departure from the show has now raised eyebrows. This after it was revealed that her luxurious five-bedroom house in Waterkloof, Pretoria, is up for auction again. However, according to reports the couple managed to save their mansion once more. Also Read:\u00a0Mrs Mops exits The Mommy Club as home goes up for auction Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content