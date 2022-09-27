Heritage weekend of weddings for some of Mzansi celebs

Love was in the air this past Heritage Day weekend when many celebrities committed to their better halves and tied the knot.

Heritage weekend is deemed the perfect time to hold traditional weddings because many people opt to go home during this time to visit friends and family.

First up was former Miss SA runner-up Thato Mosehle who tied the knot to her long-term boyfriend.

Scandal! actor Melusi Mbhele also tied the knot to his long-time girlfriend. His on-screen wife Nolwazi Shange-Ngubeni did the honours of sharing some snaps from the wedding.

Skeem Saam‘s newest villain Samukele Mkhize also embarked on her journey to being a married woman when her lobola negotiations took place at the weekend.

She will be getting married to a Venda man judging by her Venda-inspired outfit in a picture with her brother-in-law.

Halala Thato Mosehle is off the market

