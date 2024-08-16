Award-winning actor Sdumo Mtshali, who plays Donga in the telenovela My Brother's Keeper by Mzansi Magic, claims that his character has the potential to blow up the 13th million. This week, Mtshali, who has kept viewers entertained with his character, said in an interview with Sunday World that he is not like Donga because he is not attempting to have two wives or have children. "I am a man who understands that family, prayer, and observing culture are expensive, which are some of the things that make Donga and Sdumo similar," he said. I bring Donga to life "I am a lover of women, but not to the point where I want to marry all of them." Donga was initially a moral man, according to Mtshali, but the writers chose to put him to the test. This is crucial, in his opinion, because a character risks becoming monotonous in the absence of development or difficulty. "I try to bring Donga to life by referring to old shows that kept people on the edge. "The actors that I work with are some of the most treasured ones, and it is so fun to work with such people who are so prepared. "Sometimes I test them to see how prepared they are." Donga is a loose cannon He revealed that he had to translate it for Donga when he said in a humorous scene that a millionaire could not live in a place like Randburg. He said: "We had to play around with the scene with the director to make it fit the character, who is now rich and has an ego. "I watch a lot of things to see what is happening in the world, and I had to ask myself how people who stay in Randburg would feel without getting offended but instead laughing." "Donga is a bit of a loose cannon and he is only going to get worse and the only thing that can pull him out of that is himself and God." Also Read:\u00a0New telenovela My Brothers Keeper to replace Gomora Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content