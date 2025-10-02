Hip hop artis AB Crazy bounces back with ‘Another Chance’

Hip hop artist Tumelo Dibakwane, famously known as AB Crazy, returns to his first love with the release of Another Chance.

He took a year’s hiatus from the music business to focus on his family and mental wellness.

“I needed to take a step back and re-evaluate the direction of my life and music,” he told Sunday World.

“I wanted to learn and understand the industry better, as it can get overwhelming at times. And I find myself needing to always be in a good state of mind to produce good music.”

His return song is symbolic of his own life, as he is getting another chance to return to music.

“This song means a lot to me. It’s about finding the courage to start over.”

Life audit

While on a hiatus, he was doing a life audit.

“I was learning, and also taking time to spend with family. Traveling, and enjoying other finer things of this life.”

As an artist, he believes breaks are needed for one’s mental health and overall well-being.

“I don’t seek to be relevant. I only come out when there is new music to promote.”

In his new release, the Graskop, Mpumalanga producer and vocalist does not want to be boxed.

“I never want to box myself. Yes, I started with rap music. But I’ve always adapted to the sound of the times. Whether it was house back then or amapiano and lekompo today,” he said.

“I move with the music.”

Producer for the stars

Before stepping into the limelight as a performer, AB Crazy carved out a reputation as a producer. He produced hits for the likes of Teargas, HHP, Trompies, Fifi Cooper, Khuli Chana, DJ Dimplez, Vetkoek, Mahoota, and Anatii, to name a few.

He was the first hip hop artist signed to legendary Kalawa Jazmee Records.

“People know me, AB Crazy for the music only, and that’s what I’m about, he said.

“I’m not a social being. If there’s no music to put out, then there’s no point in making noise. I want to be known in that manner.”

With 13 years in the music business, he wishes new and younger artists could do better in supporting each other.

“The music business is very challenging, and needs someone who is strong,” he said.

“One challenge is dealing with artists whom you feature in a song. But they don’t put the effort in marketing and promoting their music. Yet will later come and claim money and credit for lack of effort.”