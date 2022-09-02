Historic moment for legendary Ihhashi Elimhlophe as he records first DVD

Legendary Maskandi musician, Bheki Ngcobo, popularly known as Ihhashi Elimhlophe, will undergo a historic moment in his career at the Soweto Theatre this month.

Ngcobo, who has a career that spans over four decades, will write a new page in his musical history by becoming the first Maskandi artist to record a live DVD.

He started his music career as a bass guitarist for the legendary Soul Brothers, who noticed his talent and made him the lead singer for their junior group, Imitshotshovu.

After the group recorded a successful album Icala, he decided to pursue a career as a solo artist. That is when he gave himself the name Ihhashi Elimhlophe (the White Horse).

Ngcobo became known as a guitar maestro on his rare 14-string guitar. His first album Hololo, was soon followed by a long string of successful releases. To date, he has recorded 28 studio albums as Ihhashi Elimhlophe.

Speaking to Sunday World, Ngcobo said Maskandi lovers can expect fireworks at the DVD recording. He wants everything to be a surprise, where he will be featuring some surprise acts that he says are worthy to be featured.

“I’ve never done this sort of thing before, but I always believe that everything has its time, and I know that this is the right time for me to do this,” he said.

With technology evolving and artists no longer recording DVDs, Ngcobo said things come and go, and later return as if they are new, so nothing can ever go out of fashion.

“Technology does not really bother me because those who love my music will appreciate what I am going to do. An example of what I am saying is the old Brentwood pants. They used to be so popular back in the day, then went out of fashion. But they have come back again and are now popular among the millenials.”

The guitar maestro said throughout his career he has never released an album every year, but has always made sure that his work is impeccable.

“There is not much difference between Maskandi artists from my time and those who are in the genre this year. It is all in the way that a person carries themselves. But the music is pretty much the same.”

Ngcobo will not be retiring anytime soon, because he has been playing the guitar since he was 10, using the one he made it himself.

“Retiring does not apply to me, it applies to a person who works a 9-5 job. Why would I stop doing something I love? It’s in my blood, and I never thought I would make a career out of it,” he said.

The DVD recording of Ihhashi Elimhlophe will take place between 15 – 16 September 2022 at the Soweto Theatre.

