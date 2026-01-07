Hitmaker Nkosazana Daughter claps back at body shaming

Amapiano star Nkosazana Nolwazi Kimberly Nzama, popularly known as Nkosazana Daughter, has finally spoken out against the relentless public commentary surrounding her body, particularly her weight, as online discussions about her appearance continue to trend.

Despite her growing success in the music industry, the award-winning vocalist has found herself repeatedly having to respond to remarks that shift focus away from her talent and onto her physical appearance.

Known for her soulful voice and chart-topping hits, Nkosazana Daughter has steadily cemented her place as one of the most influential artists of her generation.

Body talk irritates Nkosazana Daughter

However, alongside her professional growth, scrutiny over her weight has become a constant feature on social media.

Whether she gains or loses weight, the commentary appears never-ending.

In a moment of visible frustration, the hitmaker addressed the issue head-on, making it clear that she is exhausted by the ongoing body talk.

“I’m so tired of you guys talking about my weight. Oh, she’s fat now; oh, she’s slender now; oh, she’s this now. The thing is, I’m always sexy, though,” she said.

“I’m a mommy, okay? I’m a mommy and a Mamacita.”

She went on to firmly tell critics to stop focusing on her body and move on to other topics. “So, fk off; fk off. Okay, I’m tired. I’m tired. Sesizwile [I’ve had enough of this], it’s 2026.

“Talk about something else. Just gwarani izinyawo zami [make fun of my feet]. Tell me to change my hair. Do something.”

Musician calls for respect and boundaries

The artist also reminded the public that she is human, a mother, and deserving of respect regardless of changes in her body.

Her message, while deeply personal, also highlighted a broader issue faced by many women, particularly those in the public eye, where constant judgement over appearance often overshadows achievements and places unnecessary pressure on individuals.

Nkosazana Daughter has previously shared that she intended to lose weight and expressed hope that people would not make a big issue out of it.

Unfortunately, her concerns proved valid, as her body transformation quickly became a talking point online.

Through her recent comments, she stressed that whether she gains or loses weight should not be a subject of public debate.

Ultimately, the star is calling for respect and boundaries, urging fans and the public to redirect conversations to her music, creativity, and impact rather than her physical appearance.

