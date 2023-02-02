Hitmaker Toss is brand ambassador for Cassper Nyovest’s Billiato

Umlando hitmaker Toss is officially the first brand ambassador of rapper Cassper Nyovest’s alcohol brand Billiato, which was launched in 2021, Nyovest announced on Thursday.

Toss, born Pholoso Masombuka, received massive airplay with the hit single, which also saw a dance challenge that went viral.

The 23-year-old new-age pantsula artist expressed his joy after signing the lucrative deal, saying the opportunity is the beginning of greater things to come.

“I am so humbled to be the new brand ambassador for Billiato. I feel as though this is the beginning of many beautiful things for me and my career,” said Toss.

“Thank you to Cassper Nyovest and the entire team at Billiato for this honour. I am thrilled to be part of this magnificent team, and I can’t wait to expand the taste of wealth with my fans.”

The fast-rising talent continues to make strides in the amapiano music scene.

Entrepreneur and rapper Nyovest, real name Refiloe Phoolo, said his team is looking forward to working with Toss.

Explaining the name behind the Balliato brand, Nyovest said: “It is in fact my nickname, taken from the word Billion. It is also deeply rooted from the culture found in the Vaal, as they [Vaal residents] consider themselves as Italians, so it’s ghetto fabulous.

“We are delighted to welcome and introduce my brother Toss to the Billiato family. With this venture, the goal is to take Billiato to even greater heights.”

