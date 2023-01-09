Hitmaker Zakes Bantwini mourns sudden death of his father

Grammy-award nominee Zakes Bantwini is in mourning following the death of his father, Sihlangusihle Jeffrey Khanyile.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the Osama hitmaker, born Zakhele Madida, bid his late father farewell and captioned his post with a broken heart and a dove.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zakes Bantwini (@zakesbantwini)



Khanyile died at his homestead in Nkandla, in the north of KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday. He was 65 at the time of his death and leaves behind his wife and nine children. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

In a joint statement, his children wrote: “We are devastated by the loss of our father. We will miss his sense of humor, his resilience and how he always made sure [that] we follow our culture. He will be deeply missed for his kindness and loving nature.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zakes Bantwini (@zakesbantwini)



In a heartfelt Instagram post, Bantwini’s wife Nandi Madida also shared a tribute to her late father-in-law.

“I am eternally grateful by the kindness you showed me as your daughter-in-law, you truly made me feel like your daughter-in-love. You had a wicked sense of humor that we will miss dearly, thank you for making me feel like family and welcoming me so warmly. You are with your creator now,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nandi_Madida 🇿🇦 (@nandi_madida)

The family has appealed for prayers and privacy during their time of mourning.

